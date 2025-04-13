Although Thorne did not name the movie in her posts, fans and media outlets have pointed to their collaboration in the 2020 independent horror-action film Girl. The movie featured Thorne in the lead role and Rourke as a supporting character.

Actress Bella Thorne has opened up about what she describes as one of the most traumatic experiences of her acting career, involving her former co-star Mickey Rourke. Her remarks come in the wake of Rourke’s recent homophobic comments about JoJo Siwa, which prompted Thorne to speak out publicly.

Bella Thorne Shares Harrowing Details from Set

Taking to Instagram Stories and X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Thorne revealed that she had a deeply distressing experience while working alongside Rourke on a past film. Though she did not name the specific project, the two starred together in the 2020 thriller Girl.

Posting a photo of Rourke, Thorne wrote, “This f—ing dude. GROSS.” She went on to describe a scene in which her hands were zip-tied behind her back while kneeling, and Rourke’s character was meant to threaten her with a metal grinder to the kneecap. Instead, she claims, Rourke repeatedly pressed the grinder against her genital area through her jeans, causing bruising to her pelvic bone.

More Alleged Incidents of On-Set Misconduct

Thorne elaborated further on the experience in additional posts. She alleged that Rourke purposely revved his engine during a scene, covering her in dirt to humiliate her in front of the crew. She also claimed she was forced to enter Rourke’s trailer alone, as he refused to speak directly with the film’s director or producers.

According to Thorne, she had to personally plead with Rourke to return to set and complete filming. “I had to beg. Alone. In his trailer,” she recalled. Despite her discomfort, she felt compelled to cooperate for the sake of the film, writing, “I didn’t want to do it, but I did what was best for the movie.”

Rourke’s Representatives Deny Allegations

In response to Thorne’s public accusations, Mickey Rourke’s team issued a statement addressing the controversy. They stated, “We are aware of the deeply troubling statements made by Bella Thorne regarding her experience on set with Mr. Rourke during the production of a past film.”

The statement further said, “These allegations are extremely serious. Mr. Rourke adamantly denies any intentional misconduct. He has not been contacted previously with any claims of this nature and was unaware of any discomfort expressed by Ms. Thorne at the time.”

The statement concluded by saying that Rourke would refrain from further comment at this time but is willing to cooperate with any appropriate investigation. His team also expressed their support for creating a safe and respectful work environment for all professionals.

Background: Bella Thorne and Mickey Rourke’s Film Girl

Although Thorne did not name the movie in her posts, fans and media outlets have pointed to their collaboration in the 2020 independent horror-action film Girl. The movie featured Thorne in the lead role and Rourke as a supporting character.

Thorne’s detailed allegations have added to growing conversations around workplace safety in Hollywood, particularly concerning the treatment of younger actors and actresses. The industry continues to reckon with misconduct claims and calls for greater accountability and reform on film sets.

