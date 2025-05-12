This Guy Does It Again: Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Heat For Apologising To ‘Pakistani Brothers And Sisters’, Deletes Post Later

Following the backlash, Ranveer posted a video urging users not to spread misinformation and emphasized Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism. He attempted to further distance the Pakistani people from their military and intelligence leadership, reiterating his call for peace.

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, better known as BeerBiceps, is under fire once again—this time for a now-deleted Instagram post addressing Pakistani citizens during heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

The post came shortly after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, stirring intense reactions online.

On Saturday, Ranveer shared a message stating that he harbored no hatred toward the people of Pakistan and apologized if they felt Indians were spreading hate.

While the post seemed to promote peace and understanding, many social media users criticized the timing and tone, accusing him of being insensitive given the recent violence. The backlash led to the post being deleted soon after it was published.

I always believe everybody deserves a second chance …we did with this guy too…but #beerbicep #RanveerAllahbadia does not deserve any sympathy hereafter. Boycott his podcast https://t.co/attj3zM05v — AB RAVI (@abravi1) May 11, 2025

What Ranveer Allahbadia Said in His Post

Ranveer’s message began with, “Dear Pakistani Brothers & Sisters, I will get hate from many Indians for this, but it is important to be said. Just like many Indians, I don’t have hate in my heart for you…”

He differentiated between the Pakistani people and the country’s governing bodies, “Your country is not run by a government. It is run by your military and ISI… The average Pakistani wants peace and prosperity. These two institutions have hurt your economy and promoted terrorism in India.”

He went on to cite alleged proofs linking Pakistan’s military and intelligence services to terrorism in India, including references to captured terrorists, state funerals of extremist leaders, and statements by Pakistani officials.

Ranveer concluded with, “This is not Indian People vs Pakistani People. This is India vs Pakistani Military & ISI. Hope peace prevails in the long term, Inshallah.”

Despite his attempt to clarify that his message was not anti-Pakistan but rather anti-establishment, the damage was already done in the eyes of many.

Calls for Boycott and Renewed Criticism

The online community responded with sharp criticism. One user on X wrote:

“We gave him a second chance, but #RanveerAllahbadia doesn’t deserve sympathy anymore. Boycott his podcast.”

Another user added:

“Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”

This isn’t the first time the influencer has been embroiled in controversy. His previous statements during the India’s Got Latent issue had already put him on thin ice with sections of the audience.

Ranveer Responds with a Clarification Video

Following the backlash, Ranveer posted a video urging users not to spread misinformation and emphasized Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism. He attempted to further distance the Pakistani people from their military and intelligence leadership, reiterating his call for peace.

While Ranveer Allahbadia may have intended to promote peace, his message has reignited debate over public figures speaking on geopolitics. With calls for boycotts trending online, it remains to be seen how the influencer navigates this latest storm.