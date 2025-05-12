Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • This Guy Does It Again: Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Heat For Apologising To ‘Pakistani Brothers And Sisters’, Deletes Post Later

This Guy Does It Again: Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Heat For Apologising To ‘Pakistani Brothers And Sisters’, Deletes Post Later

Following the backlash, Ranveer posted a video urging users not to spread misinformation and emphasized Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism. He attempted to further distance the Pakistani people from their military and intelligence leadership, reiterating his call for peace.

This Guy Does It Again: Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Heat For Apologising To ‘Pakistani Brothers And Sisters’, Deletes Post Later

Ranveer Allahbadia


YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, better known as BeerBiceps, is under fire once again—this time for a now-deleted Instagram post addressing Pakistani citizens during heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

The post came shortly after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, stirring intense reactions online.

On Saturday, Ranveer shared a message stating that he harbored no hatred toward the people of Pakistan and apologized if they felt Indians were spreading hate.

While the post seemed to promote peace and understanding, many social media users criticized the timing and tone, accusing him of being insensitive given the recent violence. The backlash led to the post being deleted soon after it was published.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Ranveer Allahbadia Said in His Post

Ranveer’s message began with, “Dear Pakistani Brothers & Sisters, I will get hate from many Indians for this, but it is important to be said. Just like many Indians, I don’t have hate in my heart for you…”

He differentiated between the Pakistani people and the country’s governing bodies, “Your country is not run by a government. It is run by your military and ISI… The average Pakistani wants peace and prosperity. These two institutions have hurt your economy and promoted terrorism in India.”

He went on to cite alleged proofs linking Pakistan’s military and intelligence services to terrorism in India, including references to captured terrorists, state funerals of extremist leaders, and statements by Pakistani officials.

Ranveer concluded with, “This is not Indian People vs Pakistani People. This is India vs Pakistani Military & ISI. Hope peace prevails in the long term, Inshallah.”

Despite his attempt to clarify that his message was not anti-Pakistan but rather anti-establishment, the damage was already done in the eyes of many.

Calls for Boycott and Renewed Criticism

The online community responded with sharp criticism. One user on X wrote:

“We gave him a second chance, but #RanveerAllahbadia doesn’t deserve sympathy anymore. Boycott his podcast.”

Another user added:

“Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”

This isn’t the first time the influencer has been embroiled in controversy. His previous statements during the India’s Got Latent issue had already put him on thin ice with sections of the audience.

Ranveer Responds with a Clarification Video

Following the backlash, Ranveer posted a video urging users not to spread misinformation and emphasized Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism. He attempted to further distance the Pakistani people from their military and intelligence leadership, reiterating his call for peace.

While Ranveer Allahbadia may have intended to promote peace, his message has reignited debate over public figures speaking on geopolitics. With calls for boycotts trending online, it remains to be seen how the influencer navigates this latest storm.

ALSO READ: Why Is Donald Trump Getting $400 Million Worth ‘Flying Palace’ From Qatar’s Royal Family?    

Filed under

India Pakistan Operation Sindoor Ranveer Allahbadia

Edan Alexander

Who Is Edan Alexander? The Last Living US Hostage Held In Gaza To Be Freed...
Ranveer Allahbadia

This Guy Does It Again: Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Heat For Apologising To ‘Pakistani Brothers And...
newsx

‘Gaddar, Bloody Sold Out’: Why Is Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Being Trolled Online? Locks His...
newsx

Heavy Cross-Border Clashes Claim Lives on Both Sides of LoC BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham Martyred...
newsx

Buddha Purnima: Honouring The Life And Wisdom Of Lord Buddha
Donald Trump's assassinat

Fight! Fight! Fight! Donald Trump Adds His Assassination Attempt Statue In The Oval Office- See...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Edan Alexander? The Last Living US Hostage Held In Gaza To Be Freed By Hamas

Who Is Edan Alexander? The Last Living US Hostage Held In Gaza To Be Freed...

‘Gaddar, Bloody Sold Out’: Why Is Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Being Trolled Online? Locks His X Profile

‘Gaddar, Bloody Sold Out’: Why Is Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Being Trolled Online? Locks His...

Heavy Cross-Border Clashes Claim Lives on Both Sides of LoC BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham Martyred in jammu

Heavy Cross-Border Clashes Claim Lives on Both Sides of LoC BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham Martyred...

Buddha Purnima: Honouring The Life And Wisdom Of Lord Buddha

Buddha Purnima: Honouring The Life And Wisdom Of Lord Buddha

Fight! Fight! Fight! Donald Trump Adds His Assassination Attempt Statue In The Oval Office- See Pic Here!

Fight! Fight! Fight! Donald Trump Adds His Assassination Attempt Statue In The Oval Office- See...

Entertainment

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists Whilst Filming This Song

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists

When Did Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman Divorce? Mission Impossible Star Finally Speaks About Ex-Wife After 20 Years

When Did Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman Divorce? Mission Impossible Star Finally Speaks About Ex-Wife

Who Was LGP QUA And How Did The Philadelphia-Based Rapper, 24, Known For His Viral Freestyles Die?

Who Was LGP QUA And How Did The Philadelphia-Based Rapper, 24, Known For His Viral

Rajinikanth Congratulates PM Modi And Indian Armed Forces On ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes

Rajinikanth Congratulates PM Modi And Indian Armed Forces On ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes

Amber Heard Welcomes Twins, Celebrates Mother’s Day 2025 With Three Kids

Amber Heard Welcomes Twins, Celebrates Mother’s Day 2025 With Three Kids

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom