This Indian Movie Makes HISTORY At Golden Globes 2025, Bags 2 Nominations Including Best Director

Directed by Payal Kapadia, the film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam. Set in the bustling city of Mumbai, it explores themes of love, longing, and loneliness through the lives of three women: two Malayali nurses, Prabha and Anu, and their friend Parvati.

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia has achieved a groundbreaking nomination in the Best Director category at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards for her film All We Imagine As Light.

The movie also received a nomination for Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language, marking a significant milestone in Indian cinema.

Historic Achievement for Indian Cinema

This marks the first time an Indian director has been nominated in the prestigious Best Director category at the Golden Globes. Kapadia is nominated alongside renowned filmmakers like Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez), Sean Baker (Anora), Edward Berger (Conclave), Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), and Coralie Fargeat (The Substance).

All We Imagine As Light has been celebrated internationally, winning the Best International Film at both the New York Film Critics Circle Awards and the Gotham Awards. Additionally, the film was named the Best Film of the Year by Sight and Sound magazine, which also recognized Anora, La Chimera, Dahomey, and Hard Truths in its top five selections.

Congratulations to the 82nd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Non-English Language Motion Picture:

✨ EMILIA PÉREZ | FRANCE

✨ THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE | POLAND / SWEDEN / DENMARK

✨ I’M STILL HERE | BRAZIL

✨ THE SEED OF THE… pic.twitter.com/xzfsib2iov — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2024

Congratulations to the 82nd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Director Motion Picture:

✨ SEAN BAKER | ANORA

✨ EDWARD BERGER | CONCLAVE

✨ BRADY CORBET | THE BRUTALIST

✨ CORALIE FARGEAT | THE SUBSTANCE

✨ PAYAL KAPADIA | ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT pic.twitter.com/gTtCCMUCTp — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2024

About All We Imagine As Light

The film’s journey began with a triumphant win at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was awarded the Grand Prix in May.

All We Imagine As Light is being distributed in the United States by Janus Films and Sideshow, while Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media oversees its release in India. Despite its global acclaim, the film was not selected by India’s Oscar committee to represent the country at the Academy Awards, which instead chose Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies.

How to Watch the Golden Globes in India?

Indian audiences can catch the live broadcast of the Golden Globe Awards on Lionsgate Play on January 6, starting at 6:30 AM IST. This historic nomination has positioned All We Imagine As Light as a beacon of excellence in Indian and global cinema.

