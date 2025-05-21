This Is Absolutely Shocking: Suniel Shetty Clueless Over Why Close Friend Paresh Rawal Abruptly Quit Hera Pheri 3

The shooting of Hera Pheri 3 had officially begun earlier this year with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal reprising their iconic roles. The film is being directed by Priyadarshan, the director of the original 2000 hit.

In a shocking development for Bollywood fans, Akshay Kumar’s production company, Cape Of Good Films, has reportedly issued a legal notice demanding Rs 25 crore in damages from veteran actor Paresh Rawal.

The notice comes after Rawal allegedly walked out mid-way through the shoot of the highly anticipated film Hera Pheri 3.

Suniel Shetty Reacts: “This is a Crisis”

Suniel Shetty, who plays the beloved character of Shyam in the Hera Pheri franchise, expressed complete surprise upon learning about Rawal’s abrupt exit. Speaking to India Today from Delhi, where he was promoting his new film Kesari Veer, Suniel said,

“I have no clue about this. This is absolutely shocking… I thought I’d meet him and talk. I haven’t discussed this with anyone yet.” Suniel revealed that it was his children, Athiya and Ahaan Shetty, who first broke the news to him.

“They sent me the news within 15 minutes asking ‘papa, what is this?’ I was in the middle of interviews and I felt like, ‘Holy s***’,” he shared.

Hera Pheri 3 Production in Trouble

The shooting of Hera Pheri 3 had officially begun earlier this year with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal reprising their iconic roles. The film is being directed by Priyadarshan, the director of the original 2000 hit.

Akshay Kumar, who also acquired the rights to Hera Pheri 3 from original producer Feroz Nadiadwala, is one of the key producers backing the project.

Talking about the emotional weight the film carries, Suniel added, “This is a crisis. We had already begun shooting; we even shot a promo. This film means a lot — not just for the audience, but also for us as actors. It’s important for our mental health too.”

Director Priyadarshan Also Expresses Disappointment

Hera Pheri 3 director Priyadarshan reportedly confirmed that Paresh Rawal did not formally inform the team before exiting. While the reasons for Rawal’s sudden departure remain unclear, insiders have labeled it as “unprofessional behavior”.

Hera Pheri 3 is the long-awaited sequel to the cult comedy Hera Pheri (2000) and its successful sequel Phir Hera Pheri (2006). The third installment was announced in 2023 and has since remained in the limelight due to high public interest and nostalgia surrounding the franchise.

