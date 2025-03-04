Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • This Is Bullying And Disturbing, Millie Bobby Brown Rips Apart Journalists Dissecting Her Body: I Will Not Be Shamed For How I Look

This Is Bullying And Disturbing, Millie Bobby Brown Rips Apart Journalists Dissecting Her Body: I Will Not Be Shamed For How I Look

With her post, Millie made it clear that she wouldn't tolerate any negativity. As soon as the young artist expressed her views, her fans also chimed in the comment section to show support.

This Is Bullying And Disturbing, Millie Bobby Brown Rips Apart Journalists Dissecting Her Body: I Will Not Be Shamed For How I Look

Millie Bobby Brown


Actor Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role in ‘Stranger Things’, has sent out a befitting message to journalists who criticized her over her changing physical appearance.
In an Instagram post, Millie penned down a lengthy note, calling out media for their “disturbing” coverage that is devoted to “dissecting my face, my body, my choices.”
“I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny. I think it’s necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target,” she emphasized.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Millie stated that she felt “bullied” due to such coverage.

“Let’s talk about the articles, the headlines, the people who are so desperate to tear young women down. ‘Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?’ by Lydia Hawken. ‘What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?’ by John Ely.

‘Millie Bobby Brown mistaken for someone’s mom as she guides younger sister Ava through LA’ by Cassie Carpenter.’Little Britain’s Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown’s new “mommy makeover” look’–written by Bethan Edwards, amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman’s appearance. This isn’t journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing,” she pointed out.

“The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse. We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks. Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs. I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself.”

Millie continued, “We have become a society where it’s so much easier to criticize than it is to pay a compliment. Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice? If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder–what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable? Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing.”

With her post, Millie made it clear that she wouldn’t tolerate any negativity. As soon as the young artist expressed her views, her fans also chimed in the comment section to show support.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Who Was Carl Dean? Dolly Parton’s Husband Who Inspired The Hit ‘Jolene’ Dies At 82

Filed under

hollywood Millie Bobby Brown

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

From Verbal Clash To US Pausing Military Aid, Here’s All That Happened Since The Chaos

From Verbal Clash To US Pausing Military Aid, Here’s All That Happened Since The Chaos

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reveals How Actress Got John Abraham Wrapped Up Like A Gift For Her 60th Birthday, Six Days After Father’s Death

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reveals How Actress Got John Abraham Wrapped Up Like A Gift For...

Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals: Full Schedule, Timings, Venues & Live Streaming Guide

Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals: Full Schedule, Timings, Venues & Live Streaming Guide

‘Will Fight The Situation’: Ashish Chanchlani Shares An Emotional Video Over India’s Got Latent Show, Watch

‘Will Fight The Situation’: Ashish Chanchlani Shares An Emotional Video Over India’s Got Latent Show,...

Case Registered Against MLA Abu Azmi Over Mughal Ruler Aurangzeb Remarks- Here’s What Happened!

Case Registered Against MLA Abu Azmi Over Mughal Ruler Aurangzeb Remarks- Here’s What Happened!

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reveals How Actress Got John Abraham Wrapped Up Like A Gift For Her 60th Birthday, Six Days After Father’s Death

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reveals How Actress Got John Abraham Wrapped Up Like A Gift For

‘Will Fight The Situation’: Ashish Chanchlani Shares An Emotional Video Over India’s Got Latent Show, Watch

‘Will Fight The Situation’: Ashish Chanchlani Shares An Emotional Video Over India’s Got Latent Show,

No Grey Area, Says Teyana Taylor As She Sparks Romance Rumours With Mufasa Actor Aaron Pierre

No Grey Area, Says Teyana Taylor As She Sparks Romance Rumours With Mufasa Actor Aaron

How Did Carl Dean And Dolly Parton Meet? Singer Had A Secret Wedding With Only Her Mother As A Witness

How Did Carl Dean And Dolly Parton Meet? Singer Had A Secret Wedding With Only

Is Armie Hammer Bisexual? Actor Admits To Hooking Up With A Man, Reveals Failed To Get An Erection

Is Armie Hammer Bisexual? Actor Admits To Hooking Up With A Man, Reveals Failed To

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard