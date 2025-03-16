‘This Is Horrible’, Matthew Perry’s Ex Reveals The Shocking Text She Got From Friends Star Just Days Before His Tragic Death

In her memoir, Skye expressed regret for not calling Perry when he reached out to her. She admitted, "But no one talks on the phone anymore. So, after a brief, sweet text exchange, we signed off as friends."

Just days before his tragic passing in October 2023, Friends star Matthew Perry sent a heartfelt message to his former girlfriend, Ione Skye.

The actor, who was 54 years old at the time of his death due to the acute effects of ketamine, reflected on their past in an unexpected text that Skye later described as “wild.”

Ione Skye Shares Details of Perry’s Message

In her recently released memoir, Say Everything, Skye revealed the touching message Perry had sent her. The actor wrote:

“Hi! I hope all is well. I was meditating (I meditate now) and ‘In Your Eyes’ started playing. And I instantly thought of you and how beautiful you are… I hope you are healthy and happy.”

Speaking to The Mirror US, Skye admitted that she was taken aback by the unexpected message, saying, “It was really out of the blue, so I was really surprised. Anyone who’s despairing, it’s just the worst. And so I’m just like, ‘This is horrible.’

The thought that some people can’t get out of those periods, it just makes me feel for anyone going through that.”

Matthew Perry’s Message Brought Skye Happiness

Despite the tragic circumstances, Skye revealed that receiving Perry’s message brought her joy, “It was such a warm text. It was so nice.”

Their brief exchange reminded her of the special connection they shared, even though they hadn’t been in frequent contact over the years.

The two actors had first met as teenagers, and although their romantic relationship was brief, Skye acknowledged that it was a “beautiful” chapter in her life.

Matthew Perry’s Last Days and Legacy

Perry’s sudden passing was a devastating loss to the entertainment industry, and his final message to Skye highlighted his reflective and sentimental nature.

While his struggles with addiction and mental health were widely known, his message showed a side of him that was filled with warmth, nostalgia, and deep emotions.