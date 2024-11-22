Home
Friday, November 22, 2024
This Is How Ajay Devgn Celebrated 33 Years In Bollywood- See Pic!

Released in 1991, 'Phool Aur Kante' also featured Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep and Amrish Puri. Kuku Kohli directed it. Ajay has since created a special place for himself as an actor as well as a director.

This Is How Ajay Devgn Celebrated 33 Years In Bollywood- See Pic!

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Friday completed 33 years of being an actor. His debut film ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ marked its 33rd anniversary today, and he could not be more grateful.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay penned a note filled with nostalgia. He wrote, “From the entry in Phool aur Kaante (my fav but scary) to everything I stand for today, this journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. For every clap, cheer and moments full of love, thank you always #33Years.”

He also shared a picture of a showpiece which showcases his iconic entry scene from the film ‘Phool Aur Kante’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Released in 1991, ‘Phool Aur Kante’ also featured Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep and Amrish Puri. Kuku Kohli directed it. Ajay has since created a special place for himself as an actor as well as a director.

Most recently he was seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial ‘Singham Again’, which has been performing exceptionally well at the box office.

In the film, he reprised the role of police officer Bajirao Singham whom he first essayed in the first part in 2011 and then again in 2014 in the second instalment of the ‘Singham’ franchise.

Ajay in a candid conversation with ANI expressed gratitude to the audience and also talked about how the ‘Singham’ franchise changed the narrative around police portrayals in Bollywood films.

“I am thankful to the audience for giving us so much love. For a long time, the police were always shown in a negative light in films. Singham as well as Gangaajal was one of the first films that showed how an ideal police officer should be. After that, it became a trend of making positive films about police,” Ajay emphasized.

Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others. It was released in theatres on Diwali, facing a clash with Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

(With Inputs From ANI)

