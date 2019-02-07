Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood town currently, Ever since the duo are being publically captured, fans love to know every detail about their alleged relationship. Well, on that note, we have got a glimpse of Alia Bhatt's cute girlfriend avatar as she recently revealed in an interview the way she feels when anyone has a crush on Ranbir Kapoor.

One of the most adored lovebirds in town, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are making everyone drool over their cuteness. The duo has not come on record to accept their relationship but neither of them has denied it. Alia Bhatt has been doing rounds on the internet these days for her upcoming movie Gully Boy as she is actively promoting it with Ranveer Singh everywhere. Since the time the makers have dropped the trailer of the movie, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been the talk of the town. Ranveer, for his superb rapping skills and Alia Bhatt for being the amazing girlfriend.

Call it the relatable ‘Dhoptuingi’ dialogue or her angry girlfriend scene, Alia Bhatt has brought out every girlfriend’s feeling out there. The scene in the trailer where she confesses of beating a girl who had a crush on her on-screen boyfriend Ranveer Singh has looted millions of hearts. Many of you might be wondering that is Alia is actually like Albina in real life for his alleged boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor? If yes, we have got your query cleared.

In one of the recent promotional interviews, Alia Bhatt was caught answering this question. When the actor was asked what would she do if anyone had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor, she answered in the quirkiest way. While Ranveer Singh too peeped in the conversation and questioned back saying that don’t you think the whole country has a crush on Alia’s boyfriend. After which Alia Bhatt said that she feels really happy and proud that people have a crush on her boyfriend. It makes her feel good, like wow, he is her boyfriend.

Didn’t it impress you and melt your heart?

