Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli photos: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli is one couple that always makes their fans and followers smile, thanks to the beauty of social media. This was the first couple who very proudly shared their photos on social media at the time of their wedding. It was Virat, who shared the first photo of the wedding on his official Instagram page, following which Anushka also did the same. This time, their PDA was visible on Anuska’s social media platform, where she shared photos of their first wedding anniversary.

The duo was seen smiling in photos, while other photos showed they had a gala time after a horse riding, in the photos, they have also seen holding the horse. The place looked like it near some country yard, though the location was not shared by Anushka and it remained a mystery for their fandoms. Not just Anushka, a different photo was shared by hubby Virat on his official Instagram page.

In the below photo, the couple is seen hugging each other, while Anushka dazzled in a shimmery silver dress, Virat rocked the look in a black and white shirt and trousers.

