This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo Brothers Give A Massive Update

As anticipation builds for the next chapter in the Avengers saga, the Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo, are offering a glimpse into the preparation process behind their upcoming blockbuster, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

The film will see the return of Robert Downey Jr to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but this time in a dramatically different role: that of the iconic Fantastic Four villain, Victor Von Doom, better known as Doctor Doom.

According to Deadline, in a recent interview, Joe Russo shared just how dedicated Downey is to this transformative role. “It’s a very intense process developing the character,” said Joe, adding, “He’s so immersed in it. He is so dialed in.”

This level of commitment from Downey is something that his co-director Anthony Russo fully acknowledges, adding, “That’s the kind of artist he is. That’s the kind of actor he is.”

Joe Russo further elaborated on Downey’s deep involvement in shaping his character, revealing that the actor is actively engaged in creating a backstory and coming up with costume ideas.

“I think he just loves really rich three-dimensional characters and I think he sees a real opportunity here with that character,” Joe said, as per Deadline.

The announcement that Robert Downey Jr would return to the MCU as Doctor Doom sent shockwaves through the fanbase when it was made at last year’s Comic-Con.

It marks a significant shift from his iconic role as Iron Man, a character he portrayed for over a decade. Fans will get their first look at Downey’s Doctor Doom in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, slated for release on May 1, 2026, with the follow-up ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ set for May 2027.

In addition to Downey’s return, the Russo brothers confirmed other exciting castings for ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’

According to Deadline, ‘Captain America’ star Chris Evans is reportedly returning to the MCU in an undisclosed role, and Hayley Atwell will reprise her beloved role as Agent Peggy Carter.

The Russo brothers, who previously directed ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier,’ and ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ are once again at the helm.

(With Inputs From ANI)