This Is How Shah Rukh Khan Reacted When Wamiqa Gabbi Told Him About Cutting Her Wrist During Their Very First Encounter: I Really Thought….

During the muhurat (launch ceremony) of Baby John, Shah Rukh Khan made a brief 15-minute appearance to show support for Atlee. This moment was significant for Wamiqa, as it marked her first-ever interaction with the Bollywood superstar. However, the encounter didn’t unfold as she had hoped.

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, widely known for her performances in Punjabi films and web series like Modern Love Mumbai, recently landed a major Bollywood project. She was cast as a lead in Atlee’s upcoming film Baby John, alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. The film marks director Atlee’s second Hindi venture after the blockbuster Jawan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan.

Wamiqa Gabbi Shares “Weird” Encounter With Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Wamiqa described her first meeting with Shah Rukh as “very weird.” She attended the event with her brother Hardik, and both were excited yet nervous about meeting SRK. They stood at the back, jokingly discussing what they would say if Shah Rukh approached them.

Hardik jokingly said “nas kaat de” (cut your vein), and the siblings laughed it off as dark humor.

The Moment That Made Shah Rukh Khan Leave Quietly

To their surprise, Shah Rukh Khan eventually came over to say goodbye. Wamiqa said, “He said, ‘Okay, bye,’ and I replied, ‘It was so nice meeting you, sir. My brother was suggesting I cut my wrist, but obviously I won’t do that.’”

Her remark, intended as a joke, shocked the surrounding crowd and created an awkward silence. Wamiqa recalled, “Everyone went quiet, and SRK just left. Then someone from the production team came running to me and asked, ‘Did you just talk about cutting your wrist?’ My brother was shocked. I really thought Shah Rukh would understand the humor, but he didn’t.”

Also present during the interview was Rajkummar Rao, who shared a contrasting experience. He recalled meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Farah Khan’s birthday party, where they had a long and pleasant chat about films, including SRK’s upcoming project King and his son Aryan Khan’s new show. Shah Rukh also praised Rajkummar’s performance in Stree 2.

Despite the awkward encounter, Wamiqa is moving forward with her career. She and Rajkummar Rao will soon be seen together in the film Bhool Chuk Maaf, further establishing her presence in Bollywood.