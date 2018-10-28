Lovebirds who united two different worlds- Bollywood and cricket are one of the most adored couples. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their first Karwa Chauth this year and it is far most one of the most cherishing photos for the fans. Husband Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram account to post a photo of them together, spotting the moon and celebrating this pious festival of love.

Lovebirds who united two different worlds- Bollywood and cricket are one of the most adored couples. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their first Karwa Chauth this year and it is far most one of the most cherishing photos for the fans. Husband Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram account to post a photo of them together, spotting the moon and celebrating this pious festival of love.

Married last year in the month of December, this was the first Karwa Chauth for the couple. With loads of love and care, Anushka Sharma too observed a fast for her husband Virat Kohli. This sweetest tradition of acknowledging each other’s love usually brings the couples even closer. Earlier, typically the women were supposed to fast and pray for the long life of their husbands but as the society changed, husbands too come forward and do the same for their wives.

Some of these heart-melting Jodi where husband fasted too were Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Aayushmann Khurrana- Tahira Kashyap, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary. And we are anticipating that Virat Kohli was also one of them.

Following the traditions, when the moon ascended and appeared in the sky, Virushka completed the rituals with love and zeal and also clicked a dreamy photo to treat their fans. Posing on the terrace, with the moon in the background, the duo is giving major couple goals to all. Posting in on his official Twitter account, Virat Kohli said called Anushka his life and his universe, wishing her a very happy Karwachauth.

While Anushka was looking extremely gorgeous in a yellow saree with the red chuda completing her look, Virat too sported the Indian attire. Wearing a black kurta, Virat can be seen smiling to the fullest. Anushka Sharma too uploaded a selfie of them together, where she called Virat her sun, her moon, her star and her everything. Wasn’t this the cutest Karwachauth message?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More