Jennifer Lawrence has hit back at people who questioned the dress she wore to an outdoor photo shoot. Some critics wondered why she was wearing a revealing dress on a cold day for an event to publicise her new film Red Sparrow in London. Her male co-stars wore long trousers and coats and several people pointed out the contrast.Now the actress has hit back saying, shaming her outfit is not feminism.

Mother! actress Jennifer Lawrence on Wednesday enraged over the smartly titled ‘WarmCoatGate’ controversy over a photo of her wearing a plunging black dress outside on a cold London day as sexist, ridiculous and not feminism. The Oscar-winning star said in a Facebook post that she was also extremely offended by what she called the utterly ridiculous reaction on social and mainstream media to the photo, taken as part of promotions for her upcoming movie Red Sparrow.

The picture, taken outdoors on a winter’s day in London earlier this week which showed a bare-shouldered Lawrence wearing a black gown, while actor Jeremy Irons and three fellow cast members donned thick wool coats. Many saw the photo as a reflection of the pressure on women in Hollywood to look good, particularly given Lawrence’s previous outspoken criticism of the gender pay gap in the movie industry. “True equality means either Jennifer Lawrence getting a coat, or Jeremy Irons having to pose for a photo call in assless chaps,” tweeted London journalist Helen Lewis.

ALSO READ: Chris Evans hints at a standalone Black Widow movie; Marvel yet to confirm

This is such a quietly depressing (and revealing) image. Not least because I've been outside today and it's bloody FREEZING. pic.twitter.com/BRnmgKJ5wY — Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) February 20, 2018

True equality means either Jennifer Lawrence getting a coat, or Jeremy Irons having to pose for a photocall in assless chaps. — Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) February 20, 2018

Australian journalist Stephanie Peatling took to Twitter saying “cold enough that the bloke actors have to wear coats and scarves to their press call and yet poor Jennifer Lawrence is wearing a small amount of fabric some might call a dress.”

It must be about 3 degrees in London ATM, cold enough that the bloke actors have to wear coats and scarves to their press call and yet poor Jennifer Lawrence is wearing a small amount of fabric some might call a dress. pic.twitter.com/GoVfPscRWi — Stephanie Peatling (@srpeatling) February 20, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence took to her Facebook page to talk about this issue and she was enraged, calling out the journalists as sexists and anti-feminists.

Wow. I don't really know where to get started on this "Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold"… Posted by Jennifer Lawrence on Wednesday, 21 February 2018

While people where applauding Lawrence’s reply, Helen Lewis tweeted out putting down the reply as well and calling out her stance on feminism as anti-feminist.

FWIW, Jennifer Lawrence (!) has responded to WarmCoatGate. I disagree with the idea that "anything a woman chooses to do" = feminism. Also, I felt like the whole "Jeremy Irons in chaps business" was a clue I don't think this is the biggest issue facing the world… pic.twitter.com/WSeYPP0qRV — Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) February 21, 2018

ALSO READ: Oprah Winfrey joins George and Amal Clooney in donating $5,00,000 to Florida high school shooting survivors

ALSO READ: Canada PM Justin Trudeau meets Bollywood stars; tweets pic with Shah Rukh Khan