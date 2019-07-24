In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt's uncle Mukesh Bhatt denied all the rumours about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia's wedding. He called the rumours utter rubbish. Alia and Ranbir have been seeing each other for a long time and their fans are eagerly waiting for the good news.

According to the latest report, Alia will be getting married to Ranbir next year and she has already finalised designer Sabyasachi to make her wedding outfit. Alia will be following the footsteps of Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas by buying the designer lehenga from popular brand Sabyasachi. Sabyasachi is a renowned brand which sells expensive bridal outfits which are designed by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

In a recent interview, Mukesh Bhatt stated that these rumours are absolutely vague and he has no information regarding their marriage. Apart from Mukesh, Alia’s cousin Rahul Bhatt was also asked about the marriage. He denied about the rumours and said he doesn’t know about both of them getting married but he likes their Jodi and will love to be part of their wedding.

The fans will have to wait for now until an official statement comes from the couple itself. As per reports, Raazi actor Alia herself is very disappointed about the rumours spreading on a daily basis and she has no idea where do these come from.

Alia and Ranbir are seen hanging out together and with each other’s family very often. The couple will be seen on screen together in their upcoming Ayan Mukerji’s superhero fantasy film Brahmastra. The movie is slated to release by the end of this year in the month of December. This will be their first movie together.

