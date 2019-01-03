Kangana Ranaut who has always been vocal about her opinion on women empowerment was asked to respond on Rani Mukherji's statement on #MeToo. At the Mumbai airport, tailoring her words in a defined structure, she spoke her mind confidently. Check out her reaction.

Hichki actor Rani Mukherji’s statement regarding #MeToo, recently resulted in trolling of hers. Time and again, the celebrities have been asked to give the reaction on the same. Now, at the Mumbai airport, on being asked about Kangana Ranaut’s reaction on Rani Mukerji statement she said that people who need support are need to be empowered. However, if there are Rani Laxmi Bai kind of girls exist in the society, we must encourage them. Recalling her days, when she filed an FIR she added that she was 16-years-old, she filed her first FIR against sexual assault. So people can learn from my example and stand up for themselves.

Talking about empowerment in children, she further added those who need empowerment must be given a right direction of encouragement. Some people who are givers in the society can give empowerment also. For instance, those who are working with NGOs can become a powerful medium to support the vociferous ones.

Check out the video now:

Recently, Rani Mukherji was asked to speak about her opinion regarding #MeToo movement at a roundtable 2018 interview. In her statement, she mentioned that if a girl faces a situation like sexual assault, then she should be powerful enough to say ‘back off’. It is important for every woman to believe in their power.

This statement didn’t go well with some section of the netizens and they chose to troll them. Let’s check out the tweets:

Rani Mukherjee is that friend in group discussion round of placement who thinks speaking more will get more brownie points. https://t.co/56LkqRX6y2 — 🇮🇳Pandey🇮🇳 (@Jhalla_wallah) December 30, 2018

Jus felt Radhika apte could have been there instead of #RaniMukerji — Swasthika (@itsmeswasthika) December 31, 2018

A person like #RaniMukerji should speak some sense at least. She's talking about self defense and learning martial arts (chak chak chak? 🤔🤭🤐) but always roam with bouncers to save herself. Such a hypocrite and her latest comment is so appalling. — Swasthika (@itsmeswasthika) December 31, 2018

#RaniMukerji your privileged background has made you a total ignorant. This is no trolling but a voice of a disappointed fan. — Pragnya Panchal (@writergiri_prag) December 31, 2018

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be featured in a historic period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The movie is special for her because she will be debuting as a director. The movie is based on the freedom fighter’s life Rani Laxmi Bai. Helmed by Krish and Kangana, this movie is made on the budget of Rs 125 crores. The movie is bankrolled by Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti. Kangana Ranaut had received a National Award for her acting in director Vikas Behl’s Queen.

Rani Mukherji was featured in director Siddharth P. Malhotra, Hichki which was made on the budget of Rs. 12 crores. The story is based on the story of a teacher’s struggles who suffers Tourette syndrome.

