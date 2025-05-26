Home
This Is What Mani Ratnam Said When Asked Why He Made Kamal Haasan Romance 28 Years Younger Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life

Mani Ratnam defended the portrayal of relationships with significant age differences by highlighting that such dynamics are common in real life.

This Is What Mani Ratnam Said When Asked Why He Made Kamal Haasan Romance 28 Years Younger Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life

Mani Ratnam addresses backlash towards the age gap between Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan in Thug Life


The recently released trailer of Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, has stirred massive excitement among fans. However, the film has also sparked controversy online due to Kamal romancing actresses like Trisha Krishnan and Abhirami, who are 28 years younger than him.

Mani Ratnam Breaks Silence on Thug Life Age Gap Criticism

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam finally addressed the backlash surrounding the age difference between Kamal Haasan and his co-stars in Thug Life. Ratnam, who has reunited with Kamal after 38 years, offered a calm and thoughtful perspective on the criticism.

Mani Ratnam defended the portrayal of relationships with significant age differences by highlighting that such dynamics are common in real life.

He stated, “Let me put it this way, in real life, there are people, slightly older, who have a relationship with a younger person, male or female. It is a fact of life. It’s been like that for a long time. It’s not just now. When it’s in cinema, we try to find fault with it or pass judgment on it…”

He emphasized that criticizing such relationships on screen while ignoring their prevalence in society is a form of selective outrage.

“Judge Characters, Not the Actors,” Says the Filmmaker

Addressing the romantic scenes between Kamal and Trisha, Ratnam urged viewers to look beyond the actors’ real ages and instead focus on the characters’ chemistry.

“It is not Trisha Krishnan and Kamal Haasan. It is about their respective characters. If you see the film and understand the relationship — how it forms and whether it is real or not — only then should a judgment be made.”

Social Media Slams Kamal Haasan Over Romantic Scenes

The teaser featured Kamal Haasan, 70, kissing Abhirami, 41, and romancing Trisha, 42, which triggered criticism on social media. Many netizens expressed discomfort over the large age gap between Kamal and his female co-stars, with some calling it unrealistic and unnecessary.

Thug Life marks the highly anticipated reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after their iconic 1987 collaboration Nayakan. Co-written by the duo, the gangster drama features a powerhouse ensemble cast including Silambarasan, Trisha, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, and Baburaj.

Thug Life Release Date and Production Details

The film is jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies. Thug Life is slated for a theatrical release on June 5, 2025, and is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

Kamal Haasan Mani Ratnam Thug Life

