Ace comedian Tanmay Bhat, who was shot to fame with All India Backchod (AIB)’s venture, shared what he would like to do if he is given the inside access of Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account. Sharing his thought during an interview with The Quint, Tanmay Bhat was asked what he will do if he is given the inside access to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter profile. Responding to this question, Tanmay Bhat said that he will delete the account and declare that I don’t actually want to be a politician. “If I had inside access to Rahul Gandhi’s twitter account I would delete it. I would delete it immediately and I would be honest with everybody going, ‘I don’t actually want to be a politician, but I have to be,” Tanmay Bhat shared this during an interview with The Quint.

Well, this thought of Tanmay Bhat doesn’t seem to have appeared for the first in the public domain. Even if a public survey is taken on whether Rahul Gandhi should leave politics or continue, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the majority of the people are of the opinion that he should quit politics. Apart from having his view on Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter handle, Tanmay Bhat was asked on various issues related to Bollywood Celebrities, PM Modi and Amit Shah among others.

Tanmay Bhat while responding to what does he think about Bollywood celebs Instagram feed called their Instagram feed the ‘same nonsense.’ Tanmay is known to be absolutely brutal when it comes to being honest with the biggest names in the Bollywood. He said it is “boring” for him to stalk celebrities as there is nothing new in their stories. However, he admitted he is a keen admirer of a few Bollywood celebs and doesn’t mind keeping a track of their social media activities. The creative comedian who has regularly garnered headlines for his social media activities and catchy videos with rest of the AIB squad which also consists of his fellow comedians Rohan Joshi, Gursimran Khamba and Ashish Shakya.