Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi and hubby Vivek Dahiya will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary on July 8. Yeh Hai Mohabbatien fame Divyanka Tripathi has become a household name and mostly people call her Ishita. Divyanka and Vivek met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's popular telly show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and tied the knot.

Television queen Divyanka Tripathi, best known as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Ishita, got hitched to television actor Vivek Dahiya two years ago on July 8, 2016, and they both have been giving us major marriage goals since then. May it be their PDA’s in public or the way they show endless love for each other on many occasions and events, Divek is one of the most loved telly couples. Besides being such an adorable couple, both Divyanka and Vivek love to travel together.

Their Instagram is filled with pictures from their vacations to different places around the globe and now the adorable television couple is planning a small getaway for their second marriage anniversary which is tomorrow—July 8. According to a statement by Vivek, they both are planning a low-key and private celebration for their big day and looks like they both have finally found an amazing place to go to for celebrating their second marriage anniversary.

In a recent statement, Vivek revealed that he has planned a romantic location for their second wedding anniversary and they will be heading to archipelago state they want to spend some good quality time with each other away from their busy schedule and that’s why they have decided to go to the Maldives. They have already left for the romantic destination and will come back to Mumbai as per their schedule.

He also added that they want to be around nature sometime and that’s why to want to be in complete isolation.

While Ishita is currently seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatien, which recently completed 5 years of airing, Vivek is busy with Karishma Tanna-starrer Qayamat Ki Raat.

