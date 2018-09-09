Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput became the proud parents of the baby boy. The couple recently named his child as Zain and the social media was flooded with the congratulatory wishes. Now, Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azad has revealed the reason for naming the child as Zain.

Ever since Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have welcomed their baby boy, every single detail of the tinsel town is a hot scoop. From the baby boy’s first photograph to his name, media is leaving no stone unturned to cover the couple. After announcing the name of the baby boy, there is a curiosity in the air to know the reason behind taking this name.

While speaking to a leading daily, Neelima Azad revealed that apparently, the name Zain was decided at the time of Misha’s birth, itself. Mira and Shahid decided it mutually. At the time of Misha’s birth, Zain was decided. It was that it would be Misha if it was a girl (combination of Mira and Sasha) and if it was a boy, it would be Zain. Long back he had been shared the name with Zain. He had been told Shahid that he had loved 4 names- Shahid, Ishaan, Zain and Kaamraan.

Not just it, she also expressed her happiness, while speaking to a leading daily, Shahid Kapoor’s mother Neelima Azad said that it was wonderful. Shahid and Mira were complete. He was in the best phase of my life. Misha had been the love of my life ever since she had born. And now, Zain joined her. He was a beautiful child. They all had toiled very hard in our lives and now just reaping happiness. God had been kind.

The first photos of Shahid Kapoor ’s second child photographs took the intent by storm.

On the professional front, Shahid will be next in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The movie is directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam. The film revolves around the issue of power shortage and huge electricity bills.

It is slated to release on September 21.

