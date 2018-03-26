Actor Tiger Shroff is all set to be seen in Karan Johar's Student of the year sequel. the actor has revealed that he didn't take up the role in this film to break his stereotyped image but to do something different. The film Student of the Year 2 is set to release on November 23, 2018.

The emerging hero of Indian cinema Tiger Shroff has been stereotyped for mostly doing mainly based movies. Ever since he came into the industry, he has been accepting roles that needed to do daredevil stunts fighting in the film’s sequences. Latest reports say that the actor had recently signed to star in Karan Johar’s ‘Student of The Year 2’ but being an action hero he revealed that he didn’t choose the project to break his stereotyped image.

The actor seems to like being stereotyped as an action hero. Even in earlier interviews, the actor has revealed that he is ok with people stereotyping his image. Talking about his film SOTY 2, Tiger Shroff said that he will get to “I am trying something else with ‘Student of the Year 2’. That’s a complete contrast from ‘Baaghi 2’. I am getting bullied and beaten up. Here, it is the opposite.”However, in the film, Tiger will step down from his macho image and transform into a naive student.

Tiger Shroff further said, “For me, it’s great as an actor to explore different facets. I’ve never played a regular, normal lover boy. It’s like a musical. If I get bullied there, the audience will be surprised. Suddenly after Baaghi 2, here I am getting bullied. So for me, that’s scoring marks.” Moreover, the actor, who started his career with Heropanti alongside co-star Kriti Sanon had been doing daredevil stunts much before being launched in Bollywood. Shroff will be seen in Baaghi 2, where he will yet again feature in power-packed stunt sequences.

