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Home > Entertainment News > This Lagaan Actress Found Love At 60, Married Scientist Atul Gurtu In Just 75 Days. Who Is She?

This Lagaan Actress Found Love At 60, Married Scientist Atul Gurtu In Just 75 Days. Who Is She?

Suhasini Mulay is a celebrated Indian actress and documentary film-maker renowned for her lifelong dedication to socially important cinema as well as popular Bollywood films. She was born on November 20, 1950, in Patna and was brought up in an atmosphere defined by her mother, renowned film historian and documentary film-maker Vijaya Mulay.

Suhasini Mulay and Atul Gurtu, Image Credits- X/@indiaforums
Suhasini Mulay and Atul Gurtu, Image Credits- X/@indiaforums

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 14:09 IST

Suhasini Mulay is a celebrated Indian actress and documentary film-maker renowned for her lifelong dedication to socially important cinema as well as popular Bollywood films. She was born on November 20, 1950, in Patna and was brought up in an atmosphere defined by her mother, renowned film historian and documentary film-maker Vijaya Mulay.

Who is Suhasini Mulay

Suhasini Mulay is a seasoned actress who began her journey as a youthful model during the 60s before rising to prominence as an accomplished character actor and documentary maker. Other than being a talented actress, Suhasini is highly educated since she holds a degree in agricultural technology and mass communication from McGill University, Canada. In addition, she has been recognized for her intellectual approach to acting and for producing films on vital social concerns in India.

Suhasini Mulay’s Marriage At 60

It all started from a connection on the social networking site Facebook. It came into the picture because of the suggestion of a co-star who advised Mulay to join the site, which led to her sending him an email after viewing Atul Gurtu’s profile. She wanted to know more about him since he was working at the Large Hadron Collider.

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Although she had been convinced of being alone in her life forever, a story published in the magazine written by Atul Gurtu about his wife and dedication to her became the beginning of their love story.

They had their first meeting in November 2010 after corresponding through emails and decided to get married only after 75 days, following the Arya Samaj wedding. Mulay never hesitates to say that marriage to her was based solely on companionship.

Suhasini Mulay Career

Mulay had one unusual career development which she referred to as her “second innings” in the late 1990s.

She became famous in her teens when she acted in Mrinal Sen’s cult film Bhuvan Shome (1969). Following this achievement, she served as the assistant of famous directors such as Satyajit Ray and even produced more than 60 documentary films.

By acting in Gulzar’s film Hu Tu Tu (1999), she won a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Internationally, she gained recognition as the mother of Aamir Khan in the role of Yashodamai in Lagaan (2001). Her other films include Dil Chahta Hai, Page 3, Jodhaa Akbar, and Panipat.

Suhasini Mulay’s Net Worth

There are no verified public records indicating the exact net worth of Suhasini Mulay. Being an experienced person in the industry as well as an independent documentary filmmaker, her net worth is a private affair.

Suhasini Mulay’s Past Relationship

Prior to getting married, Suhasini Mulay enjoyed a very independent life. She was in a relationship for a long period of time which broke up in 1990 and thereafter, she stayed single for two decades living alone in Mumbai. She has been open in saying how she did not feel compelled by social norms to get married during these years.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi Shares Stunning Maternity Photoshoot Pictures: Fans Shower Love

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This Lagaan Actress Found Love At 60, Married Scientist Atul Gurtu In Just 75 Days. Who Is She?
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This Lagaan Actress Found Love At 60, Married Scientist Atul Gurtu In Just 75 Days. Who Is She?
This Lagaan Actress Found Love At 60, Married Scientist Atul Gurtu In Just 75 Days. Who Is She?
This Lagaan Actress Found Love At 60, Married Scientist Atul Gurtu In Just 75 Days. Who Is She?
This Lagaan Actress Found Love At 60, Married Scientist Atul Gurtu In Just 75 Days. Who Is She?

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