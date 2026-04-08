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Home > Entertainment News > This Peachy-Pink Kurta Of Alia Bhatt Is Worth An iPhone 17, Check Price Tag

This Peachy-Pink Kurta Of Alia Bhatt Is Worth An iPhone 17, Check Price Tag

Alia’s outfit featured the Noor Peach Kurta Set by Anavila, priced at ₹82,800, that's almost the price of the latest iphone 17.

Alia Bhatt (Photo: IG)
Alia Bhatt (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: April 8, 2026 13:18:18 IST

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This Peachy-Pink Kurta Of Alia Bhatt Is Worth An iPhone 17, Check Price Tag

While travelling to Chennai, Alia Bhatt effortlessly nailed a desi summer look in a soothing peachy-pink kurta set that deserves just as much attention. Indian summers can be intense, making it essential to choose outfits that are both comfortable and stylish while on the move. Instead of relying on joggers or sweats, airy kurta sets are a smarter pick—they’re light, breathable, and still look polished even after hours of travel.

Alia Bhatt’s Outfit Worth Rs 82000

Alia’s outfit featured the Noor Peach Kurta Set by Anavila, priced at ₹82,800. Crafted from luxurious mulberry silk, the co-ord set exuded understated elegance, adorned with delicate European floral motifs arranged in baskets, wreaths, and tussie-mussies in soft hues. The kurta, designed with a sleek and easy fit, was detailed with pearl-accented cufflink buttons and paired with ankle-length silk salwar trousers, creating a modern yet graceful silhouette. She completed the look with the Rene Peach Dupatta from the same label, worth ₹52,300.

For accessories, Alia—who is also the India brand ambassador for Gucci—added a pair of chic black round-frame sunglasses, subtly flaunting the logo for a refined, luxe touch. She paired her outfit with Antik pencil heels from Aprajita Toor, priced at approximately ₹6,099.

Keeping her beauty look fresh and minimal, Alia opted for bare skin and a soft pink lip gloss. Her hair was neatly tied into a practical ponytail, complemented by a gold ring and small bronze-brass jhumkas—perfectly balancing elegance with ease.

Alia Bhatt on Parenting

During her visit to Chennai, Alia attended a thoughtful session hosted by the Jain International Trade Organisation, where she shared the stage with Sadhguru for an open discussion on life and inner balance. Now embracing motherhood with daughter Raha, Alia brought up a question that struck a chord with many—parenting anxieties and the idea of being a “good” parent.

In a candid moment, she asked, “Your one advice to a parent who’s worried if they’re being a good parent would be?” Sadhguru’s reply was both witty and thought-provoking: “A worried parent is not a good parent.” While his comment sparked laughter, it also carried a deeper message—that constant anxiety can project fear instead of stability for a child.

Alia, responding with honesty, remarked, “I don’t think you can take worry out of it [parenthood]. I think you would admit,” highlighting the emotional complexity that comes with raising a child.

About Alia Bhatt

Alia welcomed her daughter Raha with husband Ranbir Kapoor in November 2022. Since then, she has embraced motherhood with a careful balance of openness and privacy. The couple, who began dating in 2018 while working on Brahmāstra, tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after being in a relationship for several years.

And for those wondering—if you’re considering a splurge around ₹82,000, that’s roughly the price range of the base variant of the iPhone 17 with 256GB storage, making Alia’s kurta set quite the luxury pick in comparison.

ALSO READ:  Samay Raina Makes A Comeback On YouTube With ‘Still Alive’: Who Is He? Journey To Fame, Controversies And Net Worth

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This Peachy-Pink Kurta Of Alia Bhatt Is Worth An iPhone 17, Check Price Tag

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This Peachy-Pink Kurta Of Alia Bhatt Is Worth An iPhone 17, Check Price Tag

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This Peachy-Pink Kurta Of Alia Bhatt Is Worth An iPhone 17, Check Price Tag
This Peachy-Pink Kurta Of Alia Bhatt Is Worth An iPhone 17, Check Price Tag
This Peachy-Pink Kurta Of Alia Bhatt Is Worth An iPhone 17, Check Price Tag
This Peachy-Pink Kurta Of Alia Bhatt Is Worth An iPhone 17, Check Price Tag

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