Ranveer Singh is on a roll after acing Alauddin Khilji’s role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum-opus Padmaavat. The Bollywood heartthrob was dreadful and ferocious in his portrayal of Khilji, something that only he could have pulled off so gracefully. However, Padmaavat was not the first time Ranveer had done the extraordinary. Being one of the most dedicated and hard-working professionals in the industry, he has previously donned several such roles which are still fresh in people’s mind. Whether it was an intense Ram mad in love and romance in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela or a carefree Kabir in Dil Dhadakne Do, he has single-handedly shouldered some of his super hits and left a lasting impact on the audience with his remarkable acting flair. And if you are wondering what makes Ranveer such a versatile yet energetic actor, a picture from his college days which has now gone viral on the internet might just be the answer.

Ranveer’s picture said to be from his college days where he can be seen hugging one of his friends has left his fans in awe of the actor and they are all saying the same thing. He was always going to become a superstar, look at him. Ranveer looks quite like a young, budding, superstar in a funky t-shirt with ears pierced and long hair, sporting a goatee. For his fans, the throwback picture is a reflection of what was in making since past so many years. Just like the ever popular Ranveer of Bollywood, he looks like the guy everyone would have wanted in their circle.

Here is the picture, shared by an Instagram fan account of the actor which will tell you how Ranveer Singh used to be during his college days and it’s fair to say he was a rock star since his early days.

After winning accolades for Khilji, Ranveer is now shooting for his next film Gully Boy. He will be seen playing the role of a rapper in the movie which also stars Alia Bhatt in lead role. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and is expected to release in February next year. Ranveer is also working on some other great projects with Kabir Khan’s 83 being one of them. The ace actor will be seen playing the role of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in his biopic. Another Ranveer Singh delight will come in the form of Simba directed by Rohit Shetty, where he will be seen playing a quirky cop who is badass in his own way. As per reports, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan can be paired opposite Ranveer in Simba.