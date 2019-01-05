Bollywood newbie and Simmba star Sara Ali Khan singing Kaisi Paheli Zindagani on the show Indian Idol 10 is hilarious to watch. The stunning diva who set the Internet on fire by making a power-packed debut on the talk show, Koffee With Karan, is currently enjoying the grand success of her latest film Simmba starring Ranveer Singh.

Sara Ali Khan funny video: Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan is on cloud nine as her latest film Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sonu, has jumped into Rs 100 crore club within a week. The super gorgeous star kid of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath. Soon after she made a power-packed appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan garnered the stardom that was all about love and praises from her fans who were eagerly waiting for Kedarnath to hit the theatres.

Although, Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath which was helmed by Abhishek Kapoor didn’t do well at the box office but her amazing performance was more than enough to get her bag more roles in upcoming Hindi movies. Her next movie Simmba which was released on December 28, is doing wonders at the box office. Well, during the promotions of Simmba, Sara Ali Khan was spotted having fun at reality shows with co-star Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty. In a stunning black dress, Sara Ali Khan is seen singing Kaisi Paheli Zindagani on the singing show, Indian Idol season 10.

Well, Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Maniesh Paul’s hilarious reaction to Sara Ali Khan’s request to fans for applaud and Neha Kakkar’s laughter was all in one to make this scene funnier!

