Union textile minister Smriti Irani recently shared a boomerang video with Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram with a hilarious caption which has won the hearts of her fans. She had captioned her picture as The someone shoot me moment when Janhvi Kapoor sweetly apologises for continuously calling you aunty and you say koi Nahi beta- No problems, my child. The video has gone viral and has bagged around 200k plus views and the comment section is flooded with compliments for Smriti Irani’s sense of humour!

Smriti Irani is yet again winning hearts with her amusing antics. Recently, She posted a meme of a skeleton waiting for photos from the big fat Italian wedding of the most adored couple of Bollywood- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and we couldn’t relate more! While sometimes it gets a tad too difficult for famous personalities to be funny Smriti Irani is surely an exception. The sweet post by the Union Textile minister has become a rave over Instagram since then. Aren’t they both adorable? Take a look at the funny video which is winning the hearts of her fans here:

