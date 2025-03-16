This TV Actress Files Molestation Complaint Against Co-Actor At Holi Party In Mumbai

In her complaint, she stated that the co-actor attempted to apply colors to her despite her objections. She moved away to avoid him and hid behind a panipuri stall, but he followed her.

A television actress has filed a molestation complaint against her co-actor, alleging that he inappropriately touched her during a Holi party in Mumbai’s western suburbs on March 14.

According to the actress, the party was organized by her company on the terrace of a building. The accused, a 30-year-old actor, was allegedly intoxicated during the event. In her complaint, she stated that the co-actor attempted to apply colors to her despite her objections. She moved away to avoid him and hid behind a panipuri stall, but he followed her.

“I covered my face, but he forcefully grabbed me, put color on my cheeks, and told me, ‘I love you and will see who saves you from me.’ He then touched me inappropriately,” the actress said in her statement.

Shocked by the incident, she informed her friends, who confronted the accused. However, he allegedly misbehaved with them as well. The actress later approached the police and filed a formal complaint.

A police sub-inspector confirmed that an investigation is underway. “We have booked the accused and served him a notice. Statements from other attendees will be recorded, and CCTV footage from the party will be reviewed,” the officer stated.

The accused has been charged under Section 75(1)(i) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

