Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • This TV Actress Files Molestation Complaint Against Co-Actor At Holi Party In Mumbai

This TV Actress Files Molestation Complaint Against Co-Actor At Holi Party In Mumbai

In her complaint, she stated that the co-actor attempted to apply colors to her despite her objections. She moved away to avoid him and hid behind a panipuri stall, but he followed her.

This TV Actress Files Molestation Complaint Against Co-Actor At Holi Party In Mumbai


A television actress has filed a molestation complaint against her co-actor, alleging that he inappropriately touched her during a Holi party in Mumbai’s western suburbs on March 14.

According to the actress, the party was organized by her company on the terrace of a building. The accused, a 30-year-old actor, was allegedly intoxicated during the event. In her complaint, she stated that the co-actor attempted to apply colors to her despite her objections. She moved away to avoid him and hid behind a panipuri stall, but he followed her.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I covered my face, but he forcefully grabbed me, put color on my cheeks, and told me, ‘I love you and will see who saves you from me.’ He then touched me inappropriately,” the actress said in her statement.

Shocked by the incident, she informed her friends, who confronted the accused. However, he allegedly misbehaved with them as well. The actress later approached the police and filed a formal complaint.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A police sub-inspector confirmed that an investigation is underway. “We have booked the accused and served him a notice. Statements from other attendees will be recorded, and CCTV footage from the party will be reviewed,” the officer stated.

The accused has been charged under Section 75(1)(i) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 

ALSO READ: Krrish 4: Siddharth Anand Steps Away From Hrithik Roshan’s Film, Has 700 Crore Budget Become A Financial Burden?

Filed under

Holi Molestation case TV Actress

newsx

This TV Actress Files Molestation Complaint Against Co-Actor At Holi Party In Mumbai
newsx

British Man Endures ‘Flight from Hell’ As He Pukes 30 Times After Eating ‘Smelly’ Pasta...
newsx

AR Rahman Discharged From Hospital, TN CM MK Stalin Says Maestro ‘Fine, Will Be Back...
newsx

JD Vance’s Joke About Wife Usha Sparks Backlash Online: ‘She Has To Smile, Laugh’
Kim, Kanye And Diddy

Kim Kardashian Gets Furious After Kanye West Drags Daughter North In Diddy Controversy- Legal Battle...
newsx

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Singh, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Bollywood Stars To Dazzle At...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

British Man Endures ‘Flight from Hell’ As He Pukes 30 Times After Eating ‘Smelly’ Pasta On Etihad Airways

British Man Endures ‘Flight from Hell’ As He Pukes 30 Times After Eating ‘Smelly’ Pasta...

AR Rahman Discharged From Hospital, TN CM MK Stalin Says Maestro ‘Fine, Will Be Back Home Soon’

AR Rahman Discharged From Hospital, TN CM MK Stalin Says Maestro ‘Fine, Will Be Back...

JD Vance’s Joke About Wife Usha Sparks Backlash Online: ‘She Has To Smile, Laugh’

JD Vance’s Joke About Wife Usha Sparks Backlash Online: ‘She Has To Smile, Laugh’

Kim Kardashian Gets Furious After Kanye West Drags Daughter North In Diddy Controversy- Legal Battle Ensues

Kim Kardashian Gets Furious After Kanye West Drags Daughter North In Diddy Controversy- Legal Battle...

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Singh, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Bollywood Stars To Dazzle At Season Opener

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Singh, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Bollywood Stars To Dazzle At...

Entertainment

AR Rahman Discharged From Hospital, TN CM MK Stalin Says Maestro ‘Fine, Will Be Back Home Soon’

AR Rahman Discharged From Hospital, TN CM MK Stalin Says Maestro ‘Fine, Will Be Back

Kim Kardashian Gets Furious After Kanye West Drags Daughter North In Diddy Controversy- Legal Battle Ensues

Kim Kardashian Gets Furious After Kanye West Drags Daughter North In Diddy Controversy- Legal Battle

Superstar Rajinikanth Got Scared Of Hrithik Roshan? Coolie To Avoid Box Office Clash With War 2 On Independence Day

Superstar Rajinikanth Got Scared Of Hrithik Roshan? Coolie To Avoid Box Office Clash With War

Krrish 4: Siddharth Anand Steps Away From Hrithik Roshan’s Film, Has 700 Crore Budget Become A Financial Burden?

Krrish 4: Siddharth Anand Steps Away From Hrithik Roshan’s Film, Has 700 Crore Budget Become

Why Was AR Rahman Rushed To Chennai Hospital Over The Weekend? Here’s What Happened

Why Was AR Rahman Rushed To Chennai Hospital Over The Weekend? Here’s What Happened

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips