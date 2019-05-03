Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma recently ringed in her birthday with Virat Kohli. After their lakeside date, a video has gone viral from their candle-lit dinner date. Anushka and Virat, who recently featured in a Google Duo ad, tied the knot in 2017.

When two of the most celebrated personalities from different streams like Bollywood and Cricket come together, sparks are sure to fly. Such is a case with the very adorable couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, the duo secretly tied the knot in 2017 and have been making their fans go aww! with oh-so-cute chemistry. As Anushka ringed in her birthday on May 1, Virat shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram account in which they can be seen sitting by a lakeside.

Post the video, another clip has gone viral from Virat and Anushka’s candle-lit dinner date. In the video, the couple can be walking amid a candle-lit path to reach their table. White Virat is seen dressed in a white shirt paired with black pants, Anushka is donning a white dress with sneakers.

Speaking about Anushka Sharma’s birthday plans, a source had earlier revealed to a news portal that since the duo are constantly under the public eye, they have decided to make the birthday celebration a private affair and will be celebrating the day with each other. Virat has planned an intimate dinner for them. For the special occasion, he has decided the venue and has curated a vegan meal that includes his lady love’s favourite dishes.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has carved a space for herself in the Bollywood industry with films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, NH10, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Pari and recently Sui Dhaaga and Zero. She is yet to announce her next project. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli recently got free from his IPL commitments. Together, the duo has collaborated on ad films for brands like Manyavar, Google Duo and Head & Shoulders.

