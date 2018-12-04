The trailer of Ranveer Singh's quintessential masala entertainer Simmba was dropped on the internet yesterday and the world cannot seem to keep calm post it. While fans are awestruck and taken by the trailer and machismo of Simmba, one might wonder what did his newly wedded wife think of him while watching the trailer? Read onto know.

The trailer of Ranveer Singh’s quintessential masala entertainer Simmba was dropped on the internet yesterday and the world cannot seem to keep calm post it. People can’t seem to get over with Ranveer Singh’s massy avatar. For the first time in his entire film career, Ranveer is playing the, as he often likes to call it ‘Hindi Film Hero’. Ranveer Singh shippers are absolutely taken by the cameo and Ajay Devgn’s cameo entry, in the end, is like the icing on the top. Devgn simply owns the frame and is worth a loud hooting for this. From flying cars to a lot of fireworks, everything can be expected from this Rohit Shetty directorial bankrolled by Karan Johar.

While fans are awestruck and taken by the trailer and machismo of Simmba, one might wonder what did his newly wedded wife think of him while watching the trailer? Well, in Ranveer’s own words, Deepika has enumerated her thoughts on the film with just four words. Singh, when questioned about Deepika’s reaction about the masala entertainer, while speaking at the trailer launch event, said that on his birthday Rohit Shetty had shown rushes of the movie to Padukone and all she could say was that he (Ranveer) was looking hot. He also said that he was mighty happy when his wife called him hot because normally it is not easy to exact a reaction out of her.

Also when he was asked about what he thinks on being tagged as the best husband ever, he said that he has proven himself as the boyfriend of the millennium and now is working towards becoming the husband of the millennium. After his fairytale wedding with the starlet at Italy’s Lake Como and three receptions later, Ranveer is back to work and has soaked himself in the promotions of his upcoming film Simmba. Simmba will hit the silver screen on December 28, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More