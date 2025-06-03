Home
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
  'This Year The Cup Is Ours': Is Drake A Virat Kohli Fan? Grammy-Winning Rapper Places Massive Bet Of $750,000 On RCB

‘This Year The Cup Is Ours’: Is Drake A Virat Kohli Fan? Grammy-Winning Rapper Places Massive Bet Of $750,000 On RCB

Drake’s relationship with Stake isn’t new. He has been publicly involved with the platform for years, regularly sharing high-stakes bets on major sporting events such as the Super Bowl, UFC bouts, and boxing matches.

‘This Year The Cup Is Ours’: Is Drake A Virat Kohli Fan? Grammy-Winning Rapper Places Massive Bet Of $750,000 On RCB

Drake places a bet on RCB


Drake has taken his sports betting enthusiasm to the cricket field. On Monday, the Canadian rapper revealed on Instagram that he placed a massive $750,000 bet on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to win against the Punjab Kings in an upcoming IPL match.

He shared a screenshot of his betting slip via Stake, a crypto-based betting platform he’s long been associated with, captioning the post with “Ee sala cup namde” — a popular RCB slogan that means “this year the cup is ours.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Fans React to Drake’s Unexpected Cricket Wager

The unexpected bet stirred up a flurry of reactions online, especially among fans who were shocked to see Drake betting on cricket — a sport he’s never shown much interest in publicly before. “Wthelly is this? Cricket? 750k? Fk it let me tail this,” one Instagram user commented.

Another simply asked, “Oh so we betting on cricket now?” Meanwhile, Stake’s official account responded with a cheeky, “hit em for $ix.”

Drake’s Longstanding Partnership with Stake

Drake’s relationship with Stake isn’t new. He has been publicly involved with the platform for years, regularly sharing high-stakes bets on major sporting events such as the Super Bowl, UFC bouts, and boxing matches. His consistent posting has made him one of Stake’s most visible celebrity partners.

In December 2024, Drake starred in a promotional video for Stake, flaunting private jets, luxury cars, and a lavish lifestyle.

During the video, he reflected on his journey, saying, “Just for anyone watching this that’s wondering how this happened, it’s being so unsure how you’re getting it done that you just kind of keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula.”

Drake’s $40 Million Gambling Win at Dave & Buster’s

Drake also shared a jaw-dropping gambling story from January 2024. In a promotional interview for Stake, he recalled a night at Dave & Buster’s where he allegedly won around $40 million playing roulette. “I was getting this random girl to call roulette numbers and I hit, like, eight out of 10 numbers,” Drake said.

“By the end of the night, we had won like $38 million, $40 million. It was crazy. The craziest night ever gambling, for sure.”

With his massive bets, luxury endorsements, and a growing presence in the online gambling space, Drake is pushing the boundaries of celebrity involvement in sports betting.

His partnership with Stake has made waves, and this recent cricket bet only adds to the rapper’s unpredictable — and profitable — gambling journey.

Drake RCB IPL FINAL 2025 Rapper Drake RCB VS PBKS

