One of the most awaited Marvel movie, the fourth instalment of Thor which will be named as Thor: Love and Thunder are going to release in November 2021.

Marvel Studios has announced the arrival of the Thor in phase 4 of the MCU universe. This announcement was made in the Comic-Con 2019 in San Diago. The movie is going to be titled as Thor: Love and Thunder and will hit the theatres on November 5, 2021. Natalie Portman is going to play the role of “Lady Thor” alongside Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

Taika Waitti will write and direct this movie. As per the reports, it has been said that Thor 4 is the sequel of Thor Ragnarok which was released in the year 2017. Thor: Love and Thunder are inspired by the Marvel’s mighty Thor comic book.

Tessa Thompson, who is famous for his cameo in Avengers Endgame and also played the role of Valkyrie in Thor Ragnarok was the first person who revealed the works of this movie.

In an Interview, Chris Hemsworth confessed that he loves to play the role of thor and will be obliged if Marvel had any plans in making the remake of Thor Ragnarok. The inclusion of Natalie Portman as the new character has hit the audience deeply, and they are very curious to know about her role in the film. Thor who left with the Guardian Of the Galaxy at the end of Avengers Endgame will be cover by his companion “Lady Thor.”

At comic con, Thompson’s Valkyrie also ties onto the new title of Thor 4. Thompson said that as the New Asgard, the lady thor would try to find her new king. As per Rotten Tomatoes, the film received 93 % rating after reviewing it, and it is expected that it will earn over $850 Million world-wide.

