A throwback photo of Kapoor sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karsima Kapoor from 2003 has gone viral on social media and will take you down memory lane!

Time flies like an arrow and a throwback photo of Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karsima Kapoor is proof! Mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who is very popular among Bollywood celebrities, shared a throwback photo from Karisma Kapoor’s Mehendi ceremony back in 2003 in which we see the Raja Hindustani actress posing with her younger sister Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Both the Kapoor sisters—Bebo and LoLo look so different in the photo that it will take us down memory lane. In the picture, which was shared by Mehendi artist Veena Nagda on her official Instagram account has gone viral on social media and both Kareena and Karisma are looking way too pretty!

While Kareena Kapoor Khan is dressed in a stunning red and golden lehenga, Karisma Kapoor is wearing a yellow Anarkali suit and they are all smiles in the photo. It is when Kareena Kapoor has just made her debut in Bollywood and if we compare her photos to what she looks like today, it will be a totally different person altogether.

The photo is from Karisma Kapoor’s marriage with Sanjay Kapur who is a Delhi-based businessman. The couple tied the knot in 2003 and got divorced in 2016. They have two kids—Kiaan and Samaira Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor, who was last seen in chick-flick Veere Di Wedding, will be next seen in Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium. She will also be seen in Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani-starrer Good News. Karisma Kapoor has not starred in any Bollywood movie for quite some time now.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App