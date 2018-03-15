On the occasion of her 25th birthday, Youth icon Alia Bhatt shared an adorable video from her 1st birthday on her Instagram account. In the video, Alia is seen sitting on top of her daddy Mahesh Bhatt while the director sings her a birthday song. Alia can be also seen cutely calling out for her 'Mumma' in the video. On the work front, Alia is currently shooting for her upcoming film Brahmastra in Bulgaria.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria, turned 25 today and is immensely missing her parents on the special day. Taking the social media by a sweet surprise, Alia shared a heart-warming video on her instagram where she can be seen sitting on her daddy Mahesh Bhatt while her dad sings her a birthday song. In the video, our hearts melt when 1-year-old looks at the camera and cutely utters, “Mumma.” The superstar captioned the video as, “Daddy’s little girl. Whether you’re 1 or 25.”

Alia’s mumma Soni Razdan shared an adorable collage of the superstar on her Instagram page and said, “On this day 25 years ago you were born Alia. Your name had already been chosen in my head. Alia Knightly was a lovely British Indian model and when I read that name I had decided if I had a girl we would call her Alia. Luckily your father agreed. I had no idea what the name meant then. It was many years later that I found out it means ‘exalted’. And that you most certainly are. A month before you were born I had a dream. I saw your face clearly in that dream. Since then in these 25 years you have scaled great heights in your young life… true to your name. On this day, your birthday, I wish you all the best as always… but I also wish that you keep your core self intact. Your special simple sweet self intact through all the craziness and the heady ups and the not so heady downs of life … don’t lose sight of who you really are inside. Because it’s that self that will be your guide and your most precious companion. Wish we were with you today… Happy Birthday sweetheart. Have a glass for me. Love always”

In a conversation with a leading daily, Mahesh Bhatt revealed, “She is a lot of things. Contrary to what people imagine that a film star has got hardly any time for family, it was Alia, who came up with this idea of having a Whatsapp family group, where we all communicate all the time and know exactly what’s happening in whose life and where. She’s the one who spearheads a get together and insists that we do have a meal together and spend quality time irrespective of how busy our individual lives are. And when we are together, we are hysterical, hilarious and psychotic. We have this emotional highs and lows where we cry, we hug, we fight and we love. We feel very nourished by each other’s presence.”

Giving his heartiest birthday wishes to Alia, Mahesh Bhatt said, “I would sum up by this particular quote I read years ago, which says something which I run my life on: ‘O my soul, do not look for the immortal but exhaust the limits of the possible’. I am blessed to have a daughter like her.”

