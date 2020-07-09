Dhoni had said that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput used to ask too many questions during the production of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and not all of them related to the movie, but he was an exceptionally talented actor who perfectly imitated all his moves and fit well into the role of a cricketer.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the renowned cricketer who becomes 39 years old today, always held late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in high esteem following his portrayal of him in the 2016 movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He said that Sushant had pulled off an exact imitation of his helicopter shot in the biopic but cheerily said that he asked too many, and too specific questions about him so as to better act like him.

Sushant and Dhoni had been together in the trailer launch of the movie. When asked whether or not he was anxious about his life being described on the silver screen, he replied that Sushant has to be more anxious because he would be the one showing his feelings on screen and have the audience believe him, for which he had really scraped him. Sushant would constantly ask him how he felt every now and then, prompting Dhoni to tell him that he asks too many questions.

Sushant, on the contrary, had made it very clear that he was more excited than pressured. He also said that there are movies in which you are a good actor and there are movies where you end up being a very good human being. He added that we either live in the past or think about the future, but when we live in the present and see everything with our naked eyes and listen with our own ears, it feels really nice.

Kiara Advani and Disha Patani also made their Bollywood debut in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which was produced by Arun Pandey and directed by Neeraj Pandey, who also wrote its dialogues and were responsible for the screenplay. It was also the first solo film for Amaal Malik, as a music composer.

