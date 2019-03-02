In an old video, which is going viral, Kareena Kapoor Khan admitted of being interested in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The actor revealed that she would want to go out on a date with Rahul Gandhi. Bebo actually gave a very interesting reply to the host's question.

There’s no denying the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been the real Bebo of Bollywood. Ever since the day Kareena made her debut in the industry, she is known for her acting brilliance, unfiltered statements, cat-fights and love affairs. Being happily married to a fabulous actor Saif Ali Khan and a mother of little muchkin Taimur, the actor is currently hosting a show ‘What Women Want’.

Bebo had a crush for Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Back in 2002, when the actress had appeared on a TV show for an interview where the actress revealed that she would want to know Rahul Gandhi. She said that she has been flipping through his pictures in a magazine and wondering what would it be like to have a conversation with the political leader. She was asked who would she want to go out on a date with? and the Bebo replied, Rahul Gandhi.

Kareena and Bipasha had a fight when the two leading ladies of Bollywood were shooting for Ajnabee film. Kareena even taunted Bipasha Basu for her dark complexion and even allegedly slapped her.

Kareena currently is shooting for Good News with Akshay Kumar. The actress is currently married to Saif Ali Khan and is often clicked with her son Taimur.

A throwback video of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s response is viral on social media. Take a look at it here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More