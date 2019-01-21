Sherlyn was recently seen topless on Instagram, she shared a picture when she was setting on the bed wearing a silky set of pyjamas. However, what's striking was that she was seen sitting on the bed and all the buttons of the silk shirt open.

Sherlyn Chopra loves posing for the camera and her fans love her on camera

Sherlyn Chopra is hot and she knows it, she even owns it. She is known to set the temperature soaring and just a few days back she did it with her sensuous avatar in the teaser of the song of an upcoming film. In a teaser released on January 16, Sherlyn can be seen in a bold manner in the song Tanu Tanu. However, what’s interesting is that it was not the first time the actress did it, she has taken the internet by storm at regular intervals with her posts.

Sherlyn was recently seen topless on Instagram, she shared a picture when she was setting on the bed wearing a silky set of pyjamas. However, what’s striking was that she was seen sitting on the bed and all the buttons of the silk shirt open.

Sherlyn Chopra loves posing for the camera and her fans love her on camera. She became known after she appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss where she became a household name. Sherlyn has been a part of films like Dil Bole Hadippa, Kamasutra 3D and many more. Before Sunny Leone, Sherlyn Chopra was the host of dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla.

HAVE A LOOK AT SHERLYN CHOPRA’S SENSUOUS POSTS:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More