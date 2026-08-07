Thudakkam Review: Vismaya Mohanlal Wins Praise In Her Debut, Mohanlal’s Cameo And Tribute Card Win Hearts

Thudakkam Review: The much-awaited acting debut of Vismaya Mohanlal has finally arrived, and early audience reactions suggest that the daughter of Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal has managed to create an identity of her own. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the Malayalam thriller hit theatres on August 7 amid huge expectations, mainly because it marks Vismaya’s first appearance as a lead actor.

Stepping into cinema with the Mohanlal surname was never going to be easy. The expectations were naturally high, given her father’s legendary status and her brother Pranav Mohanlal’s journey as an actor. However, initial reactions to Thudakkam indicate that viewers are discussing Vismaya’s performance rather than just her family background.

The debutante has received appreciation for her natural screen presence, emotional expressions and the confidence she brings to her first major role.

Vismaya Mohanlal Makes A Strong First Impression

Vismaya stars as Meenu, a young girl who lives with her father in a remote house in the mountains. Sai Kumar plays the part of her father, and the movie starts with showing how they get along well with each other and how good the relationship between them is before going dark.

However, this is not going to be just a family drama because after some time, it turns into a thriller full of suspense where some events lead Meenu in danger.

Such a shift in the plot provides Vismaya with a chance to demonstrate various sides of her acting talent, including both emotional scenes and more serious and intense ones, and to prove that she is not depending solely on the fact that she belongs to a famous family.

At least, early viewers seem to appreciate such an approach in the movie because they especially like simplicity and moderation in her acting. And it is important for a debutant actress who has such a famous name behind her.

Jude Anthany Joseph Blends Family Drama With Thriller Elements

With movies like 2018 and Sara’s under his belt, filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph does something different with Thudakkam. While the movie starts off as a heartwarming tale involving the family unit, it gradually turns into a mystery thriller full of twists and turns.

While the bond shared by Meenu and her father acts as the heart of the plot, the unfolding events provide an element of tension to their relationship.

There is much praise for the interval sequence of the movie from early watchers of the film. Ashish Joe Antony, who acts in an important part of the movie, has been highly praised.

Mohanlal’s Cameo Becomes A Major Attraction

One of the most talked-about features of the movie Thudakkam is the cameo of Mohanlal in the film. There is no denying that there was a lot of expectation regarding the cameo of the superstar in the movie since Thudakkam introduces his daughter.

There was immense curiosity generated from the trailer of the movie where the presence of Mohanlal was hinted at. This adds a sentimental angle to the movie without taking away the focus from Vismaya’s acting debut.

Tribute Card Dedicated To Mohanlal Wins Hearts

Another emotional moment has been the card dedicated to Mohanlal in appreciation of his long-standing presence in Malayalam movies.

The fact that this card has been received very well by his fans is due to the fact that it acknowledges the outstanding contribution made by the superstar in Malayalam films. It gains extra importance due to the fact that Thudakkam is the first movie for Vismaya.

Final Verdict

Thudakkam is one of those movies that comes along with high expectations, but it seems as though Vismaya Mohanlal has managed to deal with the pressure with ease. The most discussed thing about this movie now is the confident debut, emotional acting, and natural screen presence of Vismaya.

Another advantage of Jude Anthany Joseph’s thriller movie is the combination of family emotions, thrill, and action. Although there is Mohanlal’s cameo and the tribute card that offer memorable scenes, it is only Vismaya who becomes the center of attraction.

Judging by the early reaction to Thudakkam, this movie has provided a good starting point for Vismaya Mohanlal as an actress.

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