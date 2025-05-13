Home
Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal’s Revenge Drama Crosses ₹200 Cr Worldwide

Mohanlal’s Thudarum nears ₹100 crore in India, crosses ₹200 crore globally, and sets new box office records in Kerala. It may soon beat Empuraan's domestic total.

Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal’s Revenge Drama Crosses ₹200 Cr Worldwide


Tharun Moorthy’s Malayalam revenge drama Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobana, is on the verge of becoming one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films in Indian cinema history. The film has collected ₹98.75 crore at the domestic box office and is expected to surpass the ₹100 crore milestone within days.

According to Sacnilk, Thudarum maintained strong earnings in its third weekend, with ₹5 crore on Sunday, ₹4 crore on Saturday, and ₹3 crore on Friday. In its second week, the film consistently drew audiences, with daily collections ranging between ₹6 and ₹11 crore.

Second ₹100 Crore Film for Mohanlal This Year

If the current trend continues, Thudarum will become Mohanlal’s second ₹100 crore-grossing film in India this year, following L2: Empuraan, which earned ₹105 crore domestically. With this, Mohanlal reaffirms his box office dominance in 2025.

The film has seen overwhelming support in its original Malayalam version, while the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions contributed modestly to the total earnings.

₹200 Crore Milestone Globally

On the global stage, Thudarum has crossed the ₹200 crore mark, becoming only the third Malayalam film to do so, after Manjummel Boys and Empuraan L2. Mohanlal expressed gratitude on social media, tweeting:
“Rs 200 crores Thanks… Some journeys don’t need sound… just a camera and a bunch of those who believe.”

Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film in Kerala

The film has now become the top-grossing Malayalam movie in Kerala. On its third Sunday, theatres saw houseful shows and impressive occupancy rates: 79.11% for evening shows, 73.83% in the afternoon, 66.82% at night, and 44.05% in the morning.

Plot Snapshot

In Thudarum, Mohanlal plays Shanmugham, a humble taxi driver deeply attached to his black Ambassador car. When the car goes missing under suspicious circumstances, it triggers an intense and emotional journey into Shanmugham’s past. Directed by Tharun Moorthy known for The Saudi Vellakka and Operation Java the film is co-written by Moorthy and KR Sunil.

With just ₹1.25 crore left to hit the ₹100 crore mark in India, Thudarum is poised to overtake Empuraan’s ₹105 crore domestic total soon. Its consistent performance and fan love have made it a true blockbuster of 2025.

