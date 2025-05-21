Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts to Backlash Over Intimate Scenes with 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

The romance between Haasan and Trisha in the trailer surprised many. One scene in particular, featuring a kiss, sparked online discussions focused on the age difference between the actors.

The trailer of Thug Life, the highly anticipated gangster drama directed by Mani Ratnam, has generated a wave of reactions online. While fans are excited about the return of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam as a team, some viewers have raised concerns about the romantic scenes between Haasan and Trisha Krishnan.

Mixed Reactions to Age Gap and Intimate Scenes

The trailer, which was released on Saturday, offers a glimpse into a gritty crime drama that unfolds across decades. Kamal Haasan plays a veteran gangster who takes a young boy under his wing. As time passes, the boy, played by Silambarasan, becomes a trusted partner in his world.

The romance between Haasan and Trisha in the trailer surprised many. One scene in particular, featuring a kiss, sparked online discussions focused on the age difference between the actors.

The ensemble cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, and Vaiyapuri. The film is scheduled for release on June 5, 2025. This marks the first time Haasan and Ratnam have worked together since the 1987 film Nayakan.

Trisha Breaks Silence on the Backlash

At a recent pre-release event in Mumbai, Trisha addressed the criticism surrounding her romantic pairing with Kamal Haasan. She acknowledged the controversy but said she was fully aware of the conversations that would follow.

“I think that’s something I knew when they announced the film and I had not even signed it. So that’s when I knew, wow, this is magic. And I was not even part of the film at that point in time,” Trisha said.

She spoke about how surreal it was to witness Ratnam and Haasan working together again.

“So all of us as actors, we were like, oh damn, we have to do some work here. We’ve got to stop staring at them. So it was magic,” she added.

“Sugar Baby” Song Draws Further Criticism

In addition to the romance angle, Trisha is facing backlash over her appearance in the song Sugar Baby. Many online users found the song’s title and tone inappropriate, especially for an actress in her 40s.

The fact that an item song is being featured in a Mani Ratnam film also sparked surprise and debate. Ratnam is typically known for his restrained, character-driven narratives.

Despite the controversies, anticipation for Thug Life continues to grow. Fans are eager to see what this ambitious project brings when Haasan and Ratnam reunite on screen after nearly four decades.

