Thursday, May 15, 2025
‘Thug Life’ Promotions Resume: Kamal Haasan-Starrer Trailer & Audio Launch Official Dates Revealed

After postponing promotional events due to India-Pakistan tensions, the makers of Thug Life, Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated collaboration with director Mani Ratnam, have officially announced new dates for the trailer and audio launch of the film. Originally scheduled for May 16 in Chennai, the audio launch event was called off as a mark of solidarity. […]

‘Thug Life’ Promotions Resume: Kamal Haasan-Starrer Trailer & Audio Launch Official Dates Revealed


After postponing promotional events due to India-Pakistan tensions, the makers of Thug Life, Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated collaboration with director Mani Ratnam, have officially announced new dates for the trailer and audio launch of the film.

Originally scheduled for May 16 in Chennai, the audio launch event was called off as a mark of solidarity. In a fresh statement, the makers declared, “THUG MARCH RESUMES,” acknowledging the pause in promotions and expressing gratitude for the patience and support shown by fans worldwide.

The statement reads: “In recent days, we paused our celebrations to stand in solidarity with the nation. We remain deeply grateful for the support, patience, and understanding of our audiences across the world. With renewed clarity and respect for the moment, we now resume the Thug Life journey. The road ahead is charged with conviction in our hearts and creativity as our compass.”

New Event Dates:

  • Trailer Release: May 17, 2025

  • Audio Launch (Live performance by A.R. Rahman team): May 24, 2025, at Sairam College, Chennai

  • Worldwide Theatrical Release: June 5, 2025

The film, described as a “labour of love and rebellion,” marks a grand cinematic project backed by Raaj Kamal Films International, Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth.

About Thug Life

Kamal Haasan stars as Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, leading a massive star-studded ensemble featuring Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, and Abhirami. The supporting cast includes notable names such as Nassar, Chetan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tanikella Bharani, Chinni Jayanth, and Vaiyapuri.

Adding to the film’s pan-Indian appeal, actors like Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Rajshri Deshpande, Rohit Saraf, Arjun Chidambaram, Baburaj, and Vadivukarasi will also play key roles.

Thug Life is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2025.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela Trolled For Parrot Clutch At Cannes 2025, Internet Says “Moulin Rouge Meets Mayur Vihar”

Filed under

Kamal Haasan Silambarasan STR Thug Life

Union Bank Warns Of Rising WPI Pressure From Metal, Food Prices
Putin Proposes Direct Talks As West Urges Ceasefire, Trump Signals Willingness to Join
At Cannes: Karan Johar Unveils ‘Homebound’ Poster With Star Trio Ahead Of Cannes Premier
DPS Dwarka Hires Bouncers To Teach Lesson To Parents Protesting Against Fee Hike
Stork Speed Ahead: FDA Launches Deep Dive Into Infant Formula Nutrition
‘Thug Life’ Promotions Resume: Kamal Haasan-Starrer Trailer & Audio Launch Official Dates Revealed
