Sunday, May 18, 2025
  • Thug Life Trailer: Kamal Haasan And Silambarasan TR’s Emotional War Shocks Fans

Thug Life trailer showcases Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan in an emotional father-son war. The Mani Ratnam film hits theatres on June 5, 2025.

The trailer of Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated film Thug Life has finally dropped, and it’s already making waves online. Starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in lead roles, the film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on June 5, 2025.

Kamal Haasan steps into the role of Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickar, a fearsome gangster whose life is unexpectedly saved by a brave young boy named Amaran. The trailer begins with touching scenes of Rangaraya and Amaran, highlighting a strong emotional bond between the two. But as the trailer progresses, viewers witness a dramatic twist the same father-son duo is now caught in a brutal war.

The second half of the trailer unveils intense action sequences, including a chilling scene where Kamal Haasan appears to be gasping for air in Silambarasan’s grip. This emotional fallout sets the stage for a gripping and explosive narrative.

Adding to the story’s depth, Trisha Krishnan plays Kamal Haasan’s romantic partner, while Abhirami appears as his wife. The ensemble cast also includes Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Nassar, and Pankaj Tripathi. Actor Joju George stands out with a menacing villainous look in the trailer.

Fans were quick to share their excitement on social media. One wrote, “1987 – Nayakan, 2022 – PS1 voiceover, now Thug Life. Mani Ratnam-Kamal combo never fails!” Another added, “Ulaga Nayagan and STR in one film theatre blast guaranteed!”

What makes Thug Life even more special is the reunion of director Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after their legendary 1987 film Nayakan. The screenplay is co-written by the duo, and the film features music by A. R. Rahman, cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran, and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

The production team has confirmed that the audio launch will take place on May 24, ahead of the June release.

With its emotional weight, stylish action, and powerful performances, Thug Life is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Tamil films of 2025.

ALSO READ: At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes Red Carpet (Again!)

Kamal Haasan Kamal Haasan Thug Life trailer Thug Life movie release date

