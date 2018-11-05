Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan is all set for the release of his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan starring Bollywood's Big B Amitabh Bachchan, diva Katrina Kaif, Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh and other characters. Ahead of film's release, Aamir Khan in an interview to an online portal talked about his character, its comparisons with Jack Sparrow and how was it working with Amitabh Bachchan.

Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan is all set for the release of his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan starring Bollywood’s Big B Amitabha Bachchan, diva Katrina Kaif, Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh and other characters. Ahead of film release on November 8, Aamir Khan during a recent interview has spoken about how it was working with the legend Amitabh Bachchan, about his character Firangi and comparison with another character Jack Sparrow in Pirates of Caribbean film series, about film’s shooting and what it is really about, the adventures and other interesting insights.

Speaking about whether his character Firangi in Thugs of Hindostan has been inspired from captain Jack Sparrow, which was a fictional character in Hollywood film Pirates of Caribbean series, Aamir Khan said that the makers of the film did not plot the Firangi character at par with Jack Sparrow. However, both the characters have some similarities. Jack Sparrow character was created by screenwriters Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio and it was played by Johnny Depp in Pirates of Caribbean.

Further speaking about his character, Aamir Khan said that he hopes people will forget Jack Sparrow after watching him as Firangi in Thugs of Hindostan.

Aamir Khan also talked about how was it working with Amitabh Bachchan. Aamir Khan said that he is such a humble human being who makes it very comfortable for the other person to work with him. However, he did mention that Amitabh Bachchan has a very dry sense of humour and by saying this he meant that it becomes difficult for a person to judge him whether he is making some joke or is actually serious.

Giving some more insights about the film, Aamir Khan said that it has gone two years in the making of Thugs of Hindostan which will put on display a never before seen action in a Bollywood film. He said that the film is not historical and is completely fictional. The Dangal actor added that some people are saying that Thugs of Hindostan is based on some book, but it’s not. It’s a film which is set on the ‘thugi’ period but it’s purely fictional. It’s an entertaining film, it doesn’t have any message for the society, no blood and is children friendly. It’s just pure entertainment.

