Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has revealed that the shooting of his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan's climax will be shot in Rajasthan. He further added that the film will be completed by March end. Co starring with Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan, the action-adventure film is scheduled to hit the screens on November 7, 2018.

As the excitement for Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s next big release Thugs of Hindostan is rising among the fans, the superstar has confirmed that the film shooting will be completed by March end. Co-starring with Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film takes a fictional take on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. When Aamir was asked about the status of his film, he said, “I am going abroad for a few days. Once I am back, we will resume shooting the climax in Rajasthan. The film will be completed by March end.”

Earlier, after the superstar’s unique look from the film had been leaked on social media, Aamir stated, “Ideally, the pictures should not have been leaked. My look is still kept under wraps. Of course, I am wearing the earrings and the nose ring, but my hair is quite long in the film and that will be out with the poster.” Talking about his film Thugs of Hindostan, he further added, “There are some hundreds of action-adventure films. There is Pirates of Caribbean; there is Indiana Jones and many others. All these are action-adventure films. So the genre of our film is action adventure but the story is different. Even my character in the film is not similar to any other character.”

Commenting on the blockbuster success of his film Secret Superstar in China, Aamir overwhelmingly said, “Some of my films have released in China and I have realised their emotional ‘surr’ (tone) is very similar to ours. Indian stories touch their hearts. Because our cultures are similar, I feel when we watch their films too, we will like them.” Directed and penned by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is slated to hit the screens on November 7, 2018.

Dance rehearsals 💃🏻 A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:35am PST

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App