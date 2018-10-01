Yash Raj Film might present Thugs of Hindostan as real heroes and tigers but the Mumbai Police seems to disagree. Their strict warning says that no thugs are allowed in the city for the maximum safety. To give this important message, Mumbai Police's team chose Thugs of Hindostan's dialogue and photo after which, the movie's lead actors responded with an epic reply.

The big-scale multi-starrer production, Thugs of Hindustan featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh is said to be the most awaited movie of the year 2018. Ever since it was announced, the movie garnered a lot of attention because of its cast that includes big names from Bollywood and also boasts of an epic storyline. After the trailer was launched, the film became a target of trolls too. The internet is flooded with Thug of Hindostan memes and this time, the Mumbai Police also took a dig on it. Yes! Joining the league, Mumbai Police took to their official Twitter account to share a photo of Aamir Khan from the movie saying that there is no place for thugs in Mumbai. The witty team of Mumbai Police shared the post using a hashtag — #NoCityForThugs.

This was the most unexpected reaction on the trailer of this grand movie but was handled with grace and tranquillity. Thugs of Hindostan lead actors Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan reacted to the tweet with folded hands and further paid respect to the Mumbai Police for their extreme hard-work and dedication.

Check out the tweet here:

No place for Thugs in Mumbai #NoCityForThugs pic.twitter.com/xGLsQpi9RM — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 29, 2018

In their fun dig, Mumbai Police’s digital team posted a collage of Aamir’s rakish Firangi Mallah on one side and a photo of their force on the other side wherein they also quoted famous dialogue delivered by Aamir in the movie saying that his nature is betrayal itself (Dhoka Swabhav Hai Humara). Giving this tweet a witty reply, Aamir Khan who is playing the role of Ameer Ali in this YRF production responded saying that Mumbai Police’s nature is hard-work and alertness (Waise, aap ka swabhav to shaqq, din-raat mehnat, aur satarkta hai. Bharosa to hum aap pe karate Hain. Respect)

Here’s what Aamir replied:

Waise, aap ka swabhav to shaqq, din-raat mehnat, aur satarkta hai. Bharosa to hum aap pe karte hain. Respect. 🙏 https://t.co/Jd3FiSHSuG — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 29, 2018

After this amazing reply, even Big B supported Aamir and retweeted saying that its true when it comes to Mumbai Police. Here’s what the actor wrote:

yes indeed .. sahi 🙏 .. respect for the Mumbai Police https://t.co/SREhhIN368 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2018

