Thugs of Hindostan: The multi-starrer big-scale movie Thugs of Hindostan has been making headlines since the time it was announced and continues to do so. This time, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan have made a surprising attempt to impress fans by flaunting their knowledge of Tamil to make a special annoucement.

Thugs of Hindostan: Thugs of Hindostan, the grand fantasy adventure movie, is one of the most awaited films this year and after this amazing surprise announcement video by Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, the excitement for the film has increased to 10 levels. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs Of Hindustan, which is slated to release on November 7 this year, is creating a lot of buzz already. Adding to it, the actor has made a video in Tamil and Telugu along with Amitabh Bachchan that has already taken the social media by storm.

In the video, Big B and Mr Perfectionist announced that the movie will be released on the special occasion of this Diwali in regional languages Tamil and Telugu along with Hindi. With this, they added that the Diwali thugs are coming and that they will be seeing them in the cinemas soon. Superstar Aamir Khan seemed quite nervous while speaking the dialect and while sharing this video on his official Instagram account, he wrote that it is his first attempt at Tamil and he hopes that everyone likes it.

Right after this sweet surprise by the stars, comment section got flooded with appreciations from the fans and followers. Although it might have been a difficult task for them, having Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan speak in Tamil and Telugu is melting a lot of hearts.

Here is the video:

After introducing themselves in Tamil and Telugu, both of the stars said that they are coming together for the first time for this very special Yash Raj movie, Thugs of Hindostan.

Here’s the poster for the release of Thugs of Hindostan in Tamil and Telegu shared on twitter :

This grand production is helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and is the very first Bollywood movie to portray a thug story on the silver screen. A big reason for the filmmakers to release the movie in Tamil and Telugu language can be that a large section of the audience that belongs to South India. All these efforts by the makers and cast are stealing a lot of attention and the movie will predictably do good at the box-office too.

