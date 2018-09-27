The multi-starrer big-scale movie Thugs of Hindostan has been making headlines since the time it was announced and continues to do so. The trailer of thugs of Hindostan has been released on 27th of September and the movie is set to release on 8th November on the auspicious occasion of Diwali this year.

The much-awaited trailer of Thugs Of Hindostan is finally here on the occasion of the birth anniversary of iconic filmmaker Yash Chopra, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the trailer is set against the backdrop of the British Raj, with Amitabh Bachchan’s Thugs crew fighting with Lloyd Owen’s East India Company. Acting as crook between them is Aamir Khan as Firangi Mullah, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Katrina Kaif were also seen making brief appearances in the action-packed trailer.

The movie, which is going to release in different dialects – Telugu and Tamil. Aamir Khan seemed quite nervous speaking a different dialect and while sharing this video on his official Instagram profile, he wrote that it is his first attempt at Tamil and he hopes everyone likes it, has received many appreciations among who was Kamal Hassan, Indian actor and S.S Rajamouli, famous Telugu cinema director.

Thank you for doing the honours,

Sir 🙏.

Love and respect.

a. https://t.co/1pj4FJxnhp — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 27, 2018

Thank you Kamal Sir. Really appreciate your warm gesture.

Love and respect.

a. https://t.co/9DesNKb67M — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 27, 2018

