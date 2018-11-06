Multi-starrer movie Thugs of Hindostan is all set to hit the silver screens on November 8 but to keep up the excitement the makers have released a lullaby voiced by Amitabh Bachchan. The song aims at highlighting the father-daughter relationship that will be shown in the movie.

Multi-starrer grand project Thugs of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Shaikh, and Katrina Kaif is predicted to be the biggest hit of the year. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on November 8 but to keep up the excitement the makers have released a lullaby voiced by Amitabh Bachchan. The beautiful melody is composed by Ajay-Atul and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

From the captivating motion teasers to the expressive posters, the makers have trapped their audience way too effectively all this time. Now, before the release of the movie, they are stealing the limelight with this heart-touching lullaby sung by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The song aims at highlighting the father-daughter relationship that will be shown in the movie. Amitabh Bachchan who is playing the role of Khudabaksh and Sana Shaikh who is playing the role of Zafira, share a warm father-daughter bond in the movie.

Although, Khudabaksh is not the real father of Zafira in the movie he will be shown as the person who brought her up and gave her a life. The two characters share a warm and loving bond and this is the reason why Vijay Krishna Acharya highlighted it through this lullaby. According to the what we hear, Amitabh Bachchan was so touched after shooting for it that he decided to sing it himself. Amitabh Bachchan also took to his official Instagram account to announce the release of this song. Here’s what he wrote:

Talking about the depth of the song, Amitabh Bachchan said that he was very excited to sing this lullaby because it does happen every day that you get to sing one. He said that the lyrics are beautiful and the composition of the song will highlight the emotional journey of the father-daughter characters.

Surprising the fans, the makers released the clip where BigB is recording the song sitting in the studio. Now that the film is going to hit the silver screen in two days only, the audience will get to experience it there only.

