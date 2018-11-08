Thugs of Hindostan box office collection Day 1 live updates: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer the Thugs of Hindostan has been released. The multi-starrer film is expected to be a big blockbuster and to earn around Rs 50 crore on the opening day. It's the first time that Bollywood's two superstars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan will be sharing the big screen.

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection Day 1 live updates: Multi-starrer, much-awaited film the Thugs of Hindostan is released and expected to be a big blockbuster. The film casts actors Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh and is likely to earn around Rs 50 crore on the opening day. The makers of the film, Thugs of Hindostan, have released it on the occasion of Diwali and it’s the first time that Bollywood’s two superstars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are sharing the big screen. The Thugs of Hindostan’s trailer and teaser have already created a buzz and the shows of the film are expected to go houseful. According to the reports, more than 2 lakh tickets were booked in advance online on Saturday and is hinting the Thugs of Hindustan to be Aamir Khan’s another record-breaker.

The film critic and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said that the overall scenario of the film, which has, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, with Yash Raj Films backing it, a spectacle value, it will be one of the biggest big screen appearances to come out of Hindi cinema and irrespective of the negative reviews of its trailer, I really think that the audience, at the ground level, will come out in big numbers and watch it.

Here are the live updates of Thugs of Hindostan box office collection Day 1:

Live Updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App