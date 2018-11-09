Thugs of Hindostan box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: The much-anticipated film Thugs of Hindostan finally released on Thursday, November 8, a day after Diwali. Starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, the film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Estimated to be Bollywood’s most expensive film and made on a budget of Rs 300 crore, Thugs of Hindostan failed to impress the critics and audience as it released.
According to early trade estimates, Thugs of Hindostan was estimated to earn Rs 50 crore on the first day itself and cross Rs 100 crore mark within 2-3 days at the box office. Speaking about the reasons behind the same, Trade analyst Girish Johar told a leading daily that the factors that place Thugs of Hindostan in a beneficial position is that it is a big holiday release. With that, the film is releasing on the biggest window available as there are no releases around this time. The third and final reason is that the film boasts of superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.
However, the negative reviews coming in for the film might affect the business of the film at box office. Whether Thugs of Hindostan is able to pass the litmus test or not, will only be seen once the box office verdict is out.
Live Updates
According to a report by Box Office India, Thugs of Hindostan has shattered all previous box office records and has garnered over 50 crore on Day 1. With this, the film has also recorded the highest single day collection of a Bollywood film beating Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju.
#ThugsOfHindostan Destroys All Box Office Records 50 Cr nett at the domestic box office.This is the RECORD collections for any Indian film on day 1, #Khudabaksh @SrBachchan Rule on Cinema✌ @aamir_khan #ThugsOfHindostanInCinema #ABEFs Rocking BADUMBAAA✌ pic.twitter.com/dUQkZLhjg8— Sաɛta Pʀasaɖ ɛʄ™ (@SwetaLoveAB) November 8, 2018
Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier noted that Thugs oF Hindostan might benefit from a Holiday release, hype around the film and impressive names on the star-cast but it would find it difficult to sustain for a longer period of time.
#ThugsOfHindostan may reap the benefit of the holiday period + tremendous hype + impressive names in its cast... But will find it difficult to sustain after the initial euphoria settles down... #TOH is a golden opportunity lost, a KING-SIZED DISAPPOINTMENT!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2018
Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer Thugs of Hindostan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan has inspired a series of memes on social media. Audience are dissapointed after watching the film in theatres.
#ThugsOfHindostan#ThugsOfHindostanMovieReview #ThugsOfHindostan review— Gaurav arora 🇮🇳 (@gauravmfc2000) November 9, 2018
People after 20 minutes of watching THUGS OF HINDUSTAN😭😭
😱😱😱😴😴😴 @aamir_khan #ThugsOfHindostanReview pic.twitter.com/zYnXFXip80