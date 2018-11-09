Thugs of Hindostan box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Thugs of Hindostan has hit the screens. Starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, Thugs of Hindostan was one of the most-anticipated releases of the year.

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: The much-anticipated film Thugs of Hindostan finally released on Thursday, November 8, a day after Diwali. Starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, the film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Estimated to be Bollywood’s most expensive film and made on a budget of Rs 300 crore, Thugs of Hindostan failed to impress the critics and audience as it released.

According to early trade estimates, Thugs of Hindostan was estimated to earn Rs 50 crore on the first day itself and cross Rs 100 crore mark within 2-3 days at the box office. Speaking about the reasons behind the same, Trade analyst Girish Johar told a leading daily that the factors that place Thugs of Hindostan in a beneficial position is that it is a big holiday release. With that, the film is releasing on the biggest window available as there are no releases around this time. The third and final reason is that the film boasts of superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.

However, the negative reviews coming in for the film might affect the business of the film at box office. Whether Thugs of Hindostan is able to pass the litmus test or not, will only be seen once the box office verdict is out.

