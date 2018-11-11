Thugs of Hindostan box office collection Day 3 LIVE Updates: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Thugs Of Hindostan has so far garnered Rs 79 crore at the box office. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banners of Yash Raj Films.

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection Day 3 LIVE Updates: The much-awaited big budget movie of Yesh Raj Films, Thugs of Hindostan is in theatres now. Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Thugs Of Hindostan opened at Rs 50.75 crore on day 1. Thugs of Hindostan has become the biggest Yash Raj opener with the highest grossing movie for Diwali release. Ever since the trailer and songs teasers of the film were released, the fans were excited to watch the star-studded movie.

Although, the film is started on a massive opening by earning good digits in the box office but it could just manage to collect Rs 28.25 crore on day 2 i.e. Friday, November 0. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the latest digits of the movie. Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan in Tamil and Telugu language earned Rs 1.50 crore on Thursday, November 8 and Rs 1 crore on Friday, November 9. Well, by releasing in 5000 screens, Thugs of Hindostan has so far collected Rs 81.50 crore at the box office.

#ThugsOfHindostan

HINDI:

Thu 50.75 cr, Fri 28.25 cr. Total: ₹ 79 cr

TAMIL + TELUGU:

Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr. Total: ₹ 2.50 cr

Total: ₹ 81.50 cr [5000 screens]

India biz.#TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2018

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. Made under the banners of Yash Raj Films, the epic action-adventure film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Lloyd Owen, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ronit Roy and Satyadev Kancharana. The film is expected to cross Rs 100 crore tag in the coming week. According to Taran Adarsh, Thugs Of Hindostan is expected to show a positive upturn on Day 3.

#ThugsOfHindostan has to show a positive upturn on Day 3 [today], else its sustainability from Day 5 [Mon] onwards will be extremely doubtful… One thing is crystal clear: #TOH has NOT met the monumental expectations… The BO numbers are doing the talking now. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More