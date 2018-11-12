Thugs of Hindostan box office collection Day 4 LIVE Updates: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif-starrer is continuing to witness a downfall at the box office. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, the film released on November 8, a day after the occassion of Diwali.

Considered as one of the most anticipated films of 2018, Thugs of Hindostan finally hit the theatrical screens this past weekend on November 8, a day after the occassion of Diwali. Starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, the film managed to remain in the buzz ever since it has been announced.

However, after the film has released, it has been struggling to meet the heightened expectations. With negative reviews from the film critics as well as the audience, Thugs of Hindostan has witnessed a sharp decline in its business at the box office.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to reveal that while Thugs of Hindostan received the biggest opening of the year and earned Rs 50.75 crore on Day 1, it has witnessed a sharp decline since then. With 44.33% decline on Friday and 19.47% decline of Saturday, the film has so far managed to earn a total collection of Rs 105 crore with screenings across 5000 screens.

Would the film’s biz. continue to witness a downfall at the box office or regain a stronghold, will only be revealed once the box office figures of Day 4 are revealed. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Thugs of Hindostan is considered as Bollywood’s most expensive film and is made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore.

